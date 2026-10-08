The Paradox of The Predator: John Abraham inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor

He had a knack for making people feel comfortable. He could tell stories. He could laugh. His mind wasn't one-track. It was complex. As were the mechanics of his game that made him stand out.

"He had lightning technique speed getting off the ball," Ray "Sugar Bear" Hamilton said of Abraham, a man he coached when the two were partnered together, coach and player, with the Jets and Falcons.

"He had it in a three-point stance, but I never, ever had seen anyone get off the ball as fast as Abe did in a two-point stance. He could get off the ball standing up as a linebacker in a two-point stance, just as fast someone could with their hand down in the ground. His quickness and get-off was just exceptional."

Abraham had gifts, physical as they were. But he also had drive. The craving to know his opponent, inside and out.

"He studied offensive linemen. He studied protections. We would come up with plans, ways to beat this guy or that guy," Hamilton said. "He was very smart off the field, but he would get into the game and produce it."

Abraham wanted to be the one hunting when the pressure was on, when the hunger was manic.

"When we needed a sack, when we needed a play on third down, when we needed a shift in the momentum of the game," Ryan said, "John provided that."

Hamilton: "He wanted to be in the game when the game was tight, tough. When the play had to be made, he wanted to be in the game to do that."

That was Abraham.

That was The Predator.