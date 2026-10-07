Michael Penix Jr.'s presence, Robinsons run wild and more from Falcons' win vs. Saints

Despite a couple of impressive wins in recent weeks, the Falcons aren't anywhere close to satisfied. Players and coaches are aware of how long the season is and that there will naturally be swings in fortune throughout the coming weeks. The NFL is quick to punish those who rest on their laurels, and the Falcons believe a day-to-day focus can prevent complacency from setting in.

"Everyone wants to learn," defensive end Samson Ebukam said. "Everyone wants to get better. We have that angst about us, but it's nothing bad at all. It's just like, man, we want to be so much better, especially for those around us and especially behind us that's covering all these routes. We want to get there faster for them, so they don't have to cover as long. We're just trying to get better for them and for ourselves."

The improvement Atlanta has shown since its Week 2 loss to Carolina has been impressive. After that loss, Stefanski said, "That was not up to our standard. We will look at ways that we can be better." They've found those ways and are now determined to approach each week with that same level of urgency.