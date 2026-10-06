Tracking the NFC South: Falcons keep pace with Panthers after dominant win vs. Saints

Defensive standout: CB C.J. Henderson

In his second game replacing the injured A.J. Terrell Jr. in the Falcons' starting lineup, Henderson showed why defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich raved about him during the week leading up to Monday night. Henderson led the Falcons with 10 tackles and held up well in coverage despite drawing 14 targets from Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Henderson was also responsible for one of the game's pivotal plays, when he stripped the ball from running back Kendre Miller near the end of the first quarter, setting up Atlanta's second touchdown.

Telling quote: "Very pleased with the effort, and I'll start with turnover margin. We knew that's going to be a big deal going into this football game, and C.J. [Henderson] punching the ball out; technique was outstanding; and then turning that into points. That's just a big part of winning games on the road. So, execution was at a high level in a ton of areas." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 5.9

The Falcons are averaging 5.9 yards per carry over the last two weeks, a remarkable figure considering they've done it on 76 rushing attempts. Atlanta logged 41 carries against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 and another 35 against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, totaling 447 rushing yards during the stretch. What's impressive isn't just the raw production. It's that the efficiency has remained elite despite the workload. Most rushing attacks see their yards-per-carry average decline as defenses adjust and volume increases. Instead, Atlanta has maintained nearly 6 yards every time it hands the ball off, fueled by the complementary styles of Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.