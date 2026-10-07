Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases estimated list as Week 5 begins

Videos Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Media Availability | Wednesday, October 7th | Press Conference

Videos Atlanta Falcons dominate the line of scrimmage in huge win against New Orleans Saints | A Mini Movie

Videos Brian Robinson Jr. is mic'd up for his first ever hat trick game | Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos Breaking down all 3 touchdowns from Brian Robinson's Monday Night Football performance | Film Review

Videos Kevin Stefanski on win over New Orleans Saints and upcoming Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens matchup

Videos Atlanta Falcons players speak to media after 45-24 win over New Orleans Saints | Press Conference

Videos Michael Penix Jr. celebrates Atlanta Falcons win over New Orleans Saints | Press Conference

Videos Head Coach Kevin Stefanski reflects on Atlanta Falcons win over New Orleans Saints | Press Conference

Videos Kevin Stefanski's Locker Room Speech After Monday Night Football WIN over the Saints | Falcons

Videos Michael Penix Jr.'s best plays from 223-yard game vs. Saints | Week 4

Videos Bijan Robinson's best rushes from 147-yard, 2-TD game vs. Saints | Week 4

Videos Brian Robinson Jr. best plays from 3-TD game vs. Saints | Week 4

Videos Atlanta Falcons Highlights in HUGE Monday Night Football victory over the New Orleans Saints

Videos Hat-trick TD! Brian Robinson Jr.'s third score vs. Saints boosts Falcons' lead to 44-17

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Penix Jr.'s 31-yard TD launch to Dotson gives Falcons a 37-17 lead

Videos Samson Ebukam ends the Saints' drive with huge sack of Tyler Shough

Videos Kyle Pitts' 28-yard catch vs. Saints marks TE's longest reception of 2026 so far

Videos Brian Robinson Jr.'s second TD of the night boosts Falcons' lead to 30-10 vs. Saints

Videos Harold Perkins Jr. and Xavier Watts meet at the QB on sack of Tyler Shough

Videos Drake London couldn't be more open on 37-yard catch and run vs. Saints

Videos Brian Robinson Jr.'s second TD of 2026 boosts Falcons' lead to 20-7 vs. Saints

Videos Peyton and Eli analyze Falcons' defense 'ManningCast'

Videos Peyton and Eli break down Bijan Robinson's opening TD 'ManningCast'

Videos Penix Jr.'s 26-yard strike to London provides red-zone access for Falcons

Videos Bijan Robinson's second TD run of night boosts Falcons' lead to 13-0 in New Orleans

Videos C.J. Henderson gets the ball back for the Falcons on fumble

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Bijan Robinson breaks loose on 59-yard TD to put Falcons on board first

Videos Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks forward to Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints road matchup

Videos Falcons players Jake Matthews and Austin Hooper speak to media post-practice | Press Conference

Videos Returning Home: Harold Perkins Jr. returns to play in the Superdome 21 years after Hurricane Katrina

Videos Falcons Coordinators Jeff Ulbrich, Tommy Rees, Craig Aukerman Media Availability | Press Conferences

Videos Atlanta Falcons Host 19th Annual Hometown Huddle

Videos "Remind Them." | HYPE | Atlanta Falcons

Videos It's rivalry week!! How the Falcons can keep rolling vs New Orleans Saints | Friday Five Podcast

Videos Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Media Availability | Thursday, October 1st | Press Conference

Videos Falcons players Bijan Robinson & Gervon Dexter Sr. speak to media post-practice | Press Conference

Videos Drake London uses his power & physicality to dominate Thursday Night Football | Film Review

Videos Falcons vs Saints Preview: Keys to silencing the Superdome | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Atlanta Falcons Tua Tagovailoa and Maason Smith speak to the media post-practice | Press Conference