Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases estimated list as Week 5 begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football. They did not hold a practice, opting for a walkthrough on Wednesday.
The main follow-up from Monday's game was the status of two veteran players, Jake Matthews and Za'Darius Smith. Both players left in the first half of Monday's game. Smith was evaluated for a concussion and neck injury. He was ultimately ruled out with a concussion. Matthews was ruled out prior to the start of the second half with a groin injury.
Smith entered into concussion protocol, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday night. He was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's estimate report. Matthews was, too.
You can see the full estimated report below.
Wednesday, Oct. 7 — Estimated Injury Report
Full Participation
- N/A
Limited Participation
- OT Michael Jerrell (ankle)
- DE Cam Thomas (shoulder)
Did Not Participate
- LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
- LT Jake Matthews (groin)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (concussion/neck)
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Saints meetup at the Caesars Superdome with our monochrome snapshots from Week 4.