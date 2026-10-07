 Skip to main content

Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases estimated list as Week 5 begins

The Falcons conducted a walkthrough Wednesday.

Oct 07, 2026 at 04:37 PM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football. They did not hold a practice, opting for a walkthrough on Wednesday.

The main follow-up from Monday's game was the status of two veteran players, Jake Matthews and Za'Darius Smith. Both players left in the first half of Monday's game. Smith was evaluated for a concussion and neck injury. He was ultimately ruled out with a concussion. Matthews was ruled out prior to the start of the second half with a groin injury.

Smith entered into concussion protocol, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday night. He was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's estimate report. Matthews was, too.

You can see the full estimated report below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

Related Links

Wednesday, Oct. 7 — Estimated Injury Report

Full Participation

  • N/A

Limited Participation

  • OT Michael Jerrell (ankle)
  • DE Cam Thomas (shoulder)

Did Not Participate

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
  • LT Jake Matthews (groin)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (concussion/neck)

Monochrome Monday | Week 4 Falcons vs Saints

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Saints meetup at the Caesars Superdome with our monochrome snapshots from Week 4.

Scene setters before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 arrives before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 arrives before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cleats during warm ups before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of finger taping before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 prepares in the locker room before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 , Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 in the locker room before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A detailed view of finger taping before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 leaves the locker room before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 walk to the field before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 leads the huddle in the tunnel before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 warms up during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during the huddle before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 walk out to the field before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15, and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 walk out to the field before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 , Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 , and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 score a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 score a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans react to a missed field goal during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrate during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 , Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53, Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 , Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 , Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 , Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 , and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 celebrate during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 kicks a field goal during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 calls the play during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 does a backflip during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 reacts during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 reacts during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 reacts during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fan during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 makes a touchdown catch during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 , Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates a sack during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans celebrate during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans celebrate during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 104
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 104
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans after the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 104
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
091726_NFL+_FY26_Affiliate_Club_ATL_1920x1080_V2

Related Content

news

Michael Penix Jr.'s presence, Robinsons run wild and more from Falcons' win vs. Saints

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' win against the New Orleans Saints

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 5 depth chart vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Falcons will conclude their three consecutive prime-time slate with their Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Ravens.

news

Tracking the NFC South: Falcons keep pace with Panthers after dominant win vs. Saints

Atlanta and Carolina put together impressive performances in prime time and share a joint lead in the division.

news

Week 5 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Falcons on the move after MNF win

San Francisco 49ers claim top spots across the board.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Saints

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's Monday Night Football game against New Orleans in the Superdome.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 4 inactives vs. New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football

ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam's game status revealed.

news

Falcons elevate Jammie Robinson for Saints game

Robinson blocked a punt near the end of the first quarter against the Saints in Week 18 last season.

news

The deeper connection fueling Atlanta's defensive line evolution

The Falcons' defensive front looks different than it did in 2025, but the early results are hard to ignore.

news

Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons vs. Saints game on Monday night.

news

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Monday Night Football matchup with Saints

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Falcons injury report: Two defensive starters questionable ahead of Monday Night Football

No player has been ruled out, however.

Top News

Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases estimated list as Week 5 begins

Michael Penix Jr.'s presence, Robinsons run wild and more from Falcons' win vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons Week 5 depth chart vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tracking the NFC South: Falcons keep pace with Panthers after dominant win vs. Saints