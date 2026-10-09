Lamar Jackson ruled out for 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told local reporters Friday that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson would not play on Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

The two-time MVP injured his ankle in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, but early reports suggested there was an outside chance he could suit up against the Falcons. That notion has officially been taken off the table, which means Atlanta's defense will face backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in this game. While Huntley presents his own set of challenges, Jackson has been playing at a high level in his first season working with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and is one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL.

His 119.6 passer rating this season is second only to Brock Purdy. He's thrown six touchdowns to only one interception while leading the league with 10.1 air yards per attempt and creating explosive pass plays at the second-highest rate of any quarterback. As good as his numbers have been through the air this season, Jackson's elite running ability makes him a matchup unlike any other. He leads all quarterbacks with 144 rushing yards and seven explosive runs—carries that gain at least 12 yards.

RELATED CONTENT

Huntley will make his 17th career start on Sunday night. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 following a standout career for the University of Utah and has thrown for 3,275 yards with 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in his NFL career. He's also run for 811 yards, averaging nearly 5 yards per carry, and five touchdowns in his seven seasons, showing he's no slouch in the athleticism department either.

Earlier in the week, Minter explained to reporters that he did not feel the offense would look much different with Huntley behind center.