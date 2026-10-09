Falcons injury report: Za'Darius Smith, Jake Matthews questionable vs. Ravens

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons held their final practice of the week on Friday before Sunday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Atlanta's defensive front has played well to start the season, but it could be down a pair of pass rushers in this matchup. Defensive end Za'Darius Smith is questionable due to a concussion/neck injury, and linebacker Yasir Abdullah will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Three other starters are questionable to play in the game: linebacker Divine Deablo, defensive end Samson Ebukam—both of whom are dealing with hamstring injuries—and offensive tackle Jake Matthews, who injured his groin during the Falcons' win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. Matthews left the game and did not return, but he has been showing progress throughout the week. Matthews was initially listed as a non-participant in Atlanta's estimated injury report on Wednesday, but he logged a limited practice on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. That steady uptick in practice work could be taken as a positive sign that Matthews can make his 201st consecutive NFL start on Sunday night.

Deablo and Ebukam were both listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints, and both ended up playing and making an impact in the win.