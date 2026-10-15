Where to watch Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will play their first 1 p.m. ET game in nearly a month on Sunday when the Chicago Bears come to town.
The Falcons went 2-1 in prime time, and only an overtime effort from the Baltimore Ravens prevented the full three-game sweep. Atlanta showed up well in the national spotlight, and although the Falcons and Bears won't kick off after 8 p.m. on Sunday, this game will still draw a lot of attention as it's set to be the most widely distributed matchup on FOX.
RELATED CONTENT
The Bears are coming off a humbling loss to the Green Bay Packers, but they could receive a big lift if star quarterback Caleb Williams is able to return to the lineup. He injured his hamstring in Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has not played in a game since. With a healthy Williams behind center in Week 1, Chicago put up 59 points against the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons have some positive injury news at quarterback as well. After injuring his ribs against the Ravens, Michael Penix Jr. logged a full practice on Wednesday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects the third-year quarterback to start on Sunday if everything goes according to plan. Atlanta's offense has been one of the very best in the league since Penix stepped into the starting lineup in Week 3, and his presence helps provide balance for the Falcons' potent rushing attack.
For those who won't be in the stadium on Sunday, here's how you can catch all the action between the Falcons and Bears.
What time do the Falcons play?
- What: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
How can I watch the Falcons play?
- TV: FOX
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)
How can I stream the Falcons game?
- Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The game can be streamed on FOX One. On mobile devices, the game can also be found on NFL+. You can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location here.
- Streaming outside the Atlanta market: International fans can stream on DAZN.
- Before the game: Watch the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show.
WEEK 5 · Sun 10/18 · 1:00 PM EDT
Bears
Chicago Bears
VS
Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
How can I listen to the Falcons game?
- Local radio: 92.9 The Game, Westwood One and La Mejor.
- Local announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One
- SiriusXM radio: Subscribers can listen to games here.
Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Bears?
- Falcons' jersey color vs. Ravens: Red
- Full 2026 uniform schedule
Weather forecast for the Falcons-Bears game
Here is the current forecast for Atlanta on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.
- Skies: Sunny
- Temperature: 65 degrees
- Chance of precipitation: 0%
- Humidity: 32%
- Wind: ENE 12 mph
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Bears match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Chicago in Week 6.