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Where to watch Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Bears vs. Falcons game on Sunday.

Oct 15, 2026 at 04:36 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will play their first 1 p.m. ET game in nearly a month on Sunday when the Chicago Bears come to town.

The Falcons went 2-1 in prime time, and only an overtime effort from the Baltimore Ravens prevented the full three-game sweep. Atlanta showed up well in the national spotlight, and although the Falcons and Bears won't kick off after 8 p.m. on Sunday, this game will still draw a lot of attention as it's set to be the most widely distributed matchup on FOX.

506 Week 6

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The Bears are coming off a humbling loss to the Green Bay Packers, but they could receive a big lift if star quarterback Caleb Williams is able to return to the lineup. He injured his hamstring in Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has not played in a game since. With a healthy Williams behind center in Week 1, Chicago put up 59 points against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons have some positive injury news at quarterback as well. After injuring his ribs against the Ravens, Michael Penix Jr. logged a full practice on Wednesday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects the third-year quarterback to start on Sunday if everything goes according to plan. Atlanta's offense has been one of the very best in the league since Penix stepped into the starting lineup in Week 3, and his presence helps provide balance for the Falcons' potent rushing attack.

For those who won't be in the stadium on Sunday, here's how you can catch all the action between the Falcons and Bears.

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What time do the Falcons play?

  • What: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How can I watch the Falcons play?

  • TV: FOX
  • Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

How can I stream the Falcons game?

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/18 · 1:00 PM EDT

Bears

Chicago Bears

VS

Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

FOX | FOX One
Atlanta Falcons Radio Network
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Game Center

How can I listen to the Falcons game?

Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Bears?

Weather forecast for the Falcons-Bears game

Here is the current forecast for Atlanta on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

  • Skies: Sunny
  • Temperature: 65 degrees
  • Chance of precipitation: 0%
  • Humidity: 32%
  • Wind: ENE 12 mph

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Bears

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Bears match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Chicago in Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998.
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© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jeff Donaldson #42 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Miller #12 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mel Jenkins #20 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Coach at the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Pierce Holt #95 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Terry Ray #30 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Harold Alexander #5 during the game in Chicago against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Chandler #12 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Michael Booker #20 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on November 22, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronnie Bradford #23 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Mascot during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 pursues the ball carrier during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brady Smith #91 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Wiley #99 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Wiley #99 during the game in Atlanta against the Chicago Bears on October 7, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
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