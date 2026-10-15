Where to watch Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

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The Bears are coming off a humbling loss to the Green Bay Packers, but they could receive a big lift if star quarterback Caleb Williams is able to return to the lineup. He injured his hamstring in Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has not played in a game since. With a healthy Williams behind center in Week 1, Chicago put up 59 points against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons have some positive injury news at quarterback as well. After injuring his ribs against the Ravens, Michael Penix Jr. logged a full practice on Wednesday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects the third-year quarterback to start on Sunday if everything goes according to plan. Atlanta's offense has been one of the very best in the league since Penix stepped into the starting lineup in Week 3, and his presence helps provide balance for the Falcons' potent rushing attack.