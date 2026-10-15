Falcons injury report: Za'Darius Smith clears concussion protocol, still working through neck injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith's injury status changed Thursday from "concussion/neck" to just "neck." This means he has cleared concussion protocol.

Smith missed last Sunday night's game against the Ravens after leaving the previous week's win over the Saints with the concussion/neck injury.

He was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice report.

In other injury news, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a full participant in the second consecutive practice after being unable to finish out Sunday's overtime loss with an injury to his ribs.

Speaking with media Wednesday, Penix confirmed he was on the mend and feeling better. Kevin Stefanski said barring any setbacks, Penix should start Sunday against the Bears.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson did not participate in the second consecutive practice with a groin injury that knocked him out the Ravens game. Asked about depth at cornerback considering A.J. Terrell is on injure reserve and now Henderson is hurt, too, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he is still confident in the individuals the unit can still deploy.

"Mike Hughes is a top-end starter in this league," Ulbrich said. "Avieon (Terrell) is emerging."