FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday.

Tagovailoa joined the Falcons in the offseason to add experience to the quarterback room and compete with Michael Penix Jr. and others for the starting role in training camp.

"Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here," general manager Ian Cunningham said. "After thoughtful conversations with Tua's representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best."

The former first-round draft pick appeared in two preseason games for Atlanta and completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 117 yards. He was named the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 coming out of training camp, but an oblique injury sustained in practice forced him out of the lineup.

His lone regular-season appearance for the Falcons this season came in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. Tagovailoa completed two passes for 34 yards before throwing an interception that gave Baltimore a 30-23 victory.

In his seventh NFL season, Tagovailoa will enter the league's waiver system and become a free agent if no team claims him.

The Falcons have three quarterbacks remaining on their roster. Penix is set to start his ninth game of the season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings; veteran Andy Dalton joined the Falcons in October and undrafted rookie Jack Strand continues to develop in his first year with the organization.