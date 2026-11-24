FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
The only changes to the depth chart involve the roster moves made Monday after the Falcons returned from their Week 11 bye.
You can check out the full depth chart below.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Cameron Williams
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|C
|Corey Levin
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Andrew Vorhees
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|Nick Muse
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Khalil Herbert
|QB
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Andy Dalton
|Jack Strand
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Beaux Collins
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Za'Darius Smith
|Charles Snowden
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DL
|LaCale London
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Yasir Abdullah
|James Pearce Jr.
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Josh Woods
|ILB
|Kendal Daniels
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|CB
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|Robert Longerbeam
|S
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|CB
|C.J. Henderson
|Mike Hughes
|Mike Ford Jr.
|Nickel
|Avieon Terrell
|Billy Bowman Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|K
|Jake Moody
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|Khalil Herbert
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Jahan Dotson