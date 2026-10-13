Atlanta Falcons Week 6 depth chart vs. Chicago Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The only change on the depth chart was the inclusion of safety Jammie Robinson after the Falcons signed him to the active roster in the wake of linebacker Yasir Abdullah's placement on injured reserve over the weekend.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Michael Jerrell
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Michael Jerrell
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|QB
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Cooper Rush
|Jack Strand
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Za'Darius Smith
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DL
|LaCale London
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Jared Ivey
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Christian Harris
|Josh Woods
|ILB
|Kendal Daniels
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|CB
|C.J. Henderson
|Malcolm Dewalt IV
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Mike Ford Jr.
|Robert Longerbeam
|Nickel
|Avieon Terrell
|Billy Bowman Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Jahan Dotson