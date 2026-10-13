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Depth Chart

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Atlanta Falcons Week 6 depth chart vs. Chicago Bears

The Falcons host the Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Oct 13, 2026 at 04:42 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The only change on the depth chart was the inclusion of safety Jammie Robinson after the Falcons signed him to the active roster in the wake of linebacker Yasir Abdullah's placement on injured reserve over the weekend.

Depth-Chart_16x9-W6

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OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris Blair
LTJake MatthewsMichael Jerrell
LGMatthew BergeronKyle Hinton
CRyan NeuzilCorey Levin
RGChris Lindstrom
RTJawaan TaylorMichael JerrellEthan Onianwa
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Austin Hooper
TECharlie Woerner
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.
QBMichael Penix Jr.Tua TagovailoaCooper RushJack Strand
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
WRJahan Dotson

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserve
DECameron ThomasZa'Darius Smith
DLMaason SmithGervon Dexter Sr.
DLLaCale LondonZach Harrison
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamJared Ivey
ILBDivine DeabloChristian HarrisJosh Woods
ILBKendal DanielsHarold Perkins Jr.
CBC.J. HendersonMalcolm Dewalt IV
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco HellamsJammie Robinson
SXavier WattsSydney Brown
CBMike HughesMike Ford Jr.Robert Longerbeam
NickelAvieon TerrellBilly Bowman Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserve
KNick Folk
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Olamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausJahan Dotson
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

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