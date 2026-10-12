 Skip to main content

Michael Penix Jr.: 'I hated it. I hated that I couldn't get back in that game.'

Penix suffered an injury to his ribs in the final moments of regulation in the Falcons' Sunday Night Football loss to the Ravens.

Oct 12, 2026 at 01:10 AM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

mike_sad

ATLANTA — Michael Penix Jr. rose from the cold bench on the Falcons' sideline. He'd spent much of the previous few minutes speaking with trainers, and overtime of Sunday Night Football was imminent.

Penix had taken a big hit in the final moments of regulation, remaining on the field for several minutes as trainers tended to him. He eventually walked to the sideline and sat with trainers gathered around him, asking how he felt and checking his side and ribs.

The quarterback — who, to that point, had converted third-and-long after third-and-long — was preparing to return to the game. He was in discomfort, yes, but he was trying to work through it. Stretching. Throwing. Talking to trainers.

That mentality, that drive, it didn't surprise his teammates.

"Mike's a really big competitor, and he's a really tough guy," Chris Lindstrom said. "And so, expect nothing less from him for his attempt to do that."

But the Ravens won the toss and received the ball first. The ensuing drive spanned 14 plays, 63 yards and seven minutes. As the minutes ticked away, the adrenaline coursing through Penix's body began to wane.

Eventually, Penix realized he couldn't return to the field.

"I did not feel like I was going to be able to give our team what we needed to be able to win that football game because of the pain that I was feeling," Penix explained.

RELATED: Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Ravens

Had the Falcons won the toss and received the ball first in overtime, Penix said he felt he probably could have taken the field.

"I tried to get up and move around," Penix said. "I tried to get up and throw, see how I felt. I didn't feel the way I wanted to feel."

Alas, as the Ravens' drive continued, Penix's chances of returning grew slimmer.

"It just started to get worse and worse as we were sitting there," he said. "I was just getting cold."

By the time the Ravens' drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Tyler Huntley, Tua Tagovailoa was taking the field with the Falcons' offense. Penix, overcome with emotion, sat on the bench with a towel covering his head.

Two plays into Atlanta's final drive, Tagovailoa threw an interception, ending the game and the Falcons' prime-time winning streak.

"I just felt like I needed to be out there," Penix said of the emotions he was feeling. "... How I grew up, how I was raised, it was always, man, fight through it, fight through it. I was trying my best, but I knew I wasn't where I needed to be for us to go win a football game in that moment."

The Falcons will have Penix undergo further imaging Monday, but the quarterback said he doesn't believe the injury will keep him out long term.

"Knowing me, I am going to be ready to go next week because I've sat out enough in my career," Penix said. "I am going to do everything I can in the training room to make sure I get back to where I want to be.

"... I will work my tail off to make sure I'm back out there on that field."

For Penix, who has endured plenty throughout his college and professional career, being unable to return to the field ate him up inside.

"I hated that," he said. "I hated that I couldn't get back in that game."

Now, his teammates are left hoping for a return to full strength, too.

"I just pray he's alright," Bijan Robinson said. "I know the whole team does."

Game Photos | Week 5 Falcons vs Ravens

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 5.

Scene setters before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out to the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs out to the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 runs out to the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view from the catwalk during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 100
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons sideline prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 100
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 sacks the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 reacts after a sack during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a pick six during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 carries the ball for a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 100
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a pick six during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view after touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 celebrates with defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a point after try during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts after a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 lines up during the first half of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 make a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players make a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 , Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 react during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive players during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 counts down the snap alongside Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 , Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands off the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 blocks during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 100
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to throw the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands off to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 100
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4, and wide receiver Drake London #5 line up during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 makes a catch for a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 100
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts after a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrate a sack during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates a sack during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 100
Jack Casey/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 forces a turnover during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrates a turnover during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 combine for a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players make a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 make a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Ravens

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's Sunday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 5 inactives vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Falcons make a decision on LT Jake Matthews, ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam.

news

Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Ravens vs. Falcons game on Sunday night

news

Falcons place LB Yasir Abdullah on IR, sign S Jammie Robinson

Plus, the Falcons have used a standard practice squad elevation on Bralen Trice and Drake Jackson.

news

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Lamar Jackson ruled out for 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. Falcons

Atlanta will not face the two-time MVP when it takes on the Baltimore Ravens with hopes of winning its third consecutive game.

news

Falcons injury report: Za'Darius Smith, Jake Matthews questionable vs. Ravens

Two other defensive starters are also listed as questionable for Sunday night's game.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 5, Falcons or Ravens?

The Falcons have balled out in prime time the last two weeks and now return home for a big matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Can they keep their hot streak going?

news

Plan your game day: Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Wear red. Be loud. Check out all of the fan activations happening in and around Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.

news

Falcons injury report: ILB Divine Deablo, DE Samson Ebukam added to report

LT Jake Matthews' practice status updated.

news

The Paradox of The Predator: John Abraham inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor

John Abraham is about to take his place in the Atlanta Falcons' Ring of Honor. But for The Predator, the hunt never really ended.

Top News

Michael Penix Jr.: 'I hated it. I hated that I couldn't get back in that game.'

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Ravens

Atlanta Falcons Week 5 inactives vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Falcons place LB Yasir Abdullah on IR, sign S Jammie Robinson