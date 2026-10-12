Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Ravens

ATLANTA — On Sunday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons fell to the Baltimore Ravens. Having originally overcome a slow offensive start, a last-minute touchdown against a depleted Falcons secondary pushed the game into overtime.
Getting the ball first, the Ravens put a long drive together that resulted in a handful of Derrick Henry carries that put the Ravens in Atlanta territory as the clock ran.
The drive came to an end with a Ravens touchdown courtesy of a quarterback keeper by Tyler Huntley — who started the game in Lamar Jackson's stead.
During this time, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was visibly upset on the sideline. He was injured in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter. He suffered a rib injury and did not return to the game. Tua Tagovailoa came in for Penix, taking over at quarterback in overtime.
When the Falcons got the ball back for the final time, Tagovailoa threw an interception with two minutes remaining in the game to end it.
Final score: Falcons 23, Ravens 30
Why it's important: After two prime-time wins the last two weeks, the Falcons could have completed the hat trick on Sunday Night Football. After starting the year 0-2, the Falcons' next two wins against the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints involved offensive production of historical standing. That production waned, though, against the Ravens and ultimately dropped the Falcons to 2-3 on the year thus far.
Key takeaway: With the world gearing up for a run-heavy game pulled straight from the 1980s, Atlanta hit several chunk plays through the air, particularly on third down, prior to the game going to overtime.
The Falcons had seven plays of 10 or more yards on third down Sunday night, including three plays of at least 19 yards. Each of those seven plays came through the air, signaling a high degree of confidence in Michael Penix Jr's ability to connect with his receivers downfield.
The Falcons felt comfortable enough to continue playing an explosive style of football against a physical defense that seemed determined to control the line of scrimmage. The offensive line gave Penix time for those routes to develop, and his receivers created space before the catch and picked up yards after it.
In a game everyone expected to prominently feature Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry, the Falcons offense showed it has upside when throwing the ball downfield.
Key moment: The Falcons offense was stagnant through the first quarter, going three-and-out twice. Michael Penix Jr. was struggling to get much going in the pass game. The run game, outside of a 20-yard explosive from Bijan Robinson, was held to just 32 yards. The Falcons defense was keeping the game in check, but the offensive unit needed a jolt of life.
It came on third-and-3 from the Atlanta 29-yard line. Penix saw Drake London down field, racing towards the sideline. With precise touch, Penix layered the ball over a defender and dropped the ball into London's waiting arms. It was a 25-yard pick up. What followed was near perfection from Penix — who himself needed a boost after not completing a pass to that point in the game. The quarterback went 5-of-5 the rest of the drive, including another big play on third down, this time a 36-yard pass to Jahan Dotson.
The Falcons punched it in a couple plays later with a dagger to Kyle Pitts for Pitts' first touchdown of 2026.
Though the Falcons went on to lose the game in overtime, it was this moment that put them out front to begin with.
Standout performance: Jessie Bates III.
Atlanta's Pro Bowl safety delivered the game's first haymaker with his 36-yard scoop-and-score on the Ravens' second possession. It came after a quick three-and-out by the Falcons' offense, and the Ravens could have taken control of this game early in the first quarter if their second drive resembled their first. Bates not only prevented that, but he flipped the momentum back in the Falcons' favor with his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery.
Bates came through with a big play midway through the third quarter as well. Baltimore went for two after scoring its first touchdown of the game, and quarterback Tyler Huntley found an open target in tight end Mark Andrews at the front of the end zone. That window didn't stay open for very long. Bates closed ground quickly and timed his punch perfectly. He delivered a direct shot on the ball and knocked it to the turf, preserving Atlanta's 17-15 lead.
Number(s) to know:
1
- There is only one defensive player in the NFL with an active streak of scoring a defensive touchdown in each of the last four seasons. That one player is Jessie Bates III. Following Bates' fumble returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, he became the first player since Aqib Talib from 2014-17 to have this streak. Bates' streak is tied with DeAngelo Hall (2004-2007) for the longest streak of years with one or more defensive touchdowns in Falcons team history.
200
- After being listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game with a groin injury, starting left tackle Jake Matthews was cleared to play. When he ran out with the starting offensive line, the first snap of the game marked the 200th consecutive start in Matthews' career.
Injury updates:
- CB C.J. Henderson was declared questionable to return to the game at the start of the third quarter with a groin injury.
- QB Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury at the end of regulation. He was ruled questionable but did not return to the game in overtime.
Looking forward: The Falcons will remain at home for the next couple weeks. Next up, they'll host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 18. Kickoff is schedule for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 5.