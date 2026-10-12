Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Ravens

Key takeaway: With the world gearing up for a run-heavy game pulled straight from the 1980s, Atlanta hit several chunk plays through the air, particularly on third down, prior to the game going to overtime.

The Falcons had seven plays of 10 or more yards on third down Sunday night, including three plays of at least 19 yards. Each of those seven plays came through the air, signaling a high degree of confidence in Michael Penix Jr's ability to connect with his receivers downfield.

The Falcons felt comfortable enough to continue playing an explosive style of football against a physical defense that seemed determined to control the line of scrimmage. The offensive line gave Penix time for those routes to develop, and his receivers created space before the catch and picked up yards after it.

In a game everyone expected to prominently feature Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry, the Falcons offense showed it has upside when throwing the ball downfield.

Key moment: The Falcons offense was stagnant through the first quarter, going three-and-out twice. Michael Penix Jr. was struggling to get much going in the pass game. The run game, outside of a 20-yard explosive from Bijan Robinson, was held to just 32 yards. The Falcons defense was keeping the game in check, but the offensive unit needed a jolt of life.

It came on third-and-3 from the Atlanta 29-yard line. Penix saw Drake London down field, racing towards the sideline. With precise touch, Penix layered the ball over a defender and dropped the ball into London's waiting arms. It was a 25-yard pick up. What followed was near perfection from Penix — who himself needed a boost after not completing a pass to that point in the game. The quarterback went 5-of-5 the rest of the drive, including another big play on third down, this time a 36-yard pass to Jahan Dotson.

The Falcons punched it in a couple plays later with a dagger to Kyle Pitts for Pitts' first touchdown of 2026.

Though the Falcons went on to lose the game in overtime, it was this moment that put them out front to begin with.

Standout performance: Jessie Bates III.