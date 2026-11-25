That turns the conversation to Michael Penix Jr. and how he diagnoses and handles the pressure that everyone knows Flores and the Vikings will bring this weekend.

Through the first 10 weeks of the season, Penix has an off-target rate of 18.4% on quick passes. That is the second-highest mark among quarterbacks. And while Penix hasn't faced pressure as frequently as some quarterbacks across the league (only Purdy and Matthew Stafford are pressured less), he hasn't been particularly effective when it arrives. He has completed 34.9% of his passes when under pressure. Next Gen Stats has that line as the third-lowest among qualified quarterbacks.

The next step in Penix's development as an NFL quarterback is improving in that area. But it's also on the offense as a whole to take some of the literal and figurative pressure off him.

That means giving him quick outlets, getting the running game going again and, as Stefanski emphasized, taking advantage of the explosive-play opportunities that can emerge when a defense brings pressure.

"Going against Coach Flores and this defense, it challenges you in a bunch of different ways, both physically and schematically," Stefanski explained. "It's one thing to say, 'Hey, this protection blocks this blitz up,' but it's another thing to actually do it. And that's when teaching technique and using proper technique is so important.

"I think it's an offense's job when you're going up against a defense like this to stay on schedule. I think that's helpful. I think it's really difficult if you see some of the teams that they've played. When you get off schedule and you get behind the sticks, you're putting yourself in longer distances that allow them to play a style of defense that's really difficult to go up against in those distances. So, staying on schedule, I think, is number one thing that you're thinking about.

"But for the quarterback position, like we've talked about previously, when teams pressure, it's our ability to have good answers for the quarterback. And that can come in so many different ways but having answers where it's needed. Then, an opportunity for the offense to make a big play. There's a risk-reward to pressuring. There's a risk-reward to every type of defense, but certainly as you pressure, you do have voids in coverage. So, taking advantage of those voids in a bunch of different ways is important for our offense and obviously our quarterback."