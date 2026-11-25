FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — There isn't a team in the league that blitzes more than the Minnesota Vikings. There isn't a team that generates more pressure, either.
Because of that, there's an argument to be made that Minnesota has the best defense in the league.
That said, the Vikings aren't without weaknesses. There are areas of their defense that can be exploited, and the San Francisco 49ers just provided a blueprint for how to do it.
It starts with quick decisions and easy outlets for a quarterback to take advantage of. Brock Purdy has been very good against the blitz all season. That wasn't the surprise. What was surprising was how consistently he dismantled the league's most aggressive blitzing unit.
According to Next Gen Stats, Purdy completed 16 of 18 passes against the Vikings' blitz. Those completions resulted in 195 yards and two touchdowns. His 88.9% completion rate was the highest recorded against a Brian Flores-coached defense since Lamar Jackson accomplished the same feat in Week 1 of the 2019 season.
What's more, Purdy was pressured on 10 of his 19 dropbacks against the blitz. He completed eight of nine passes on those pressured dropbacks, totaling 100 yards.
And he did it by getting the ball out quickly.
Purdy completed 12 of 13 quick passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. His 12.4 yards per attempt on quick passes were the most against a Vikings defense under Flores.
What can the Falcons take away from that performance? Kevin Stefanski was asked that very question as Atlanta prepares to face Minnesota this weekend.
"I would tell you, obviously, you watch their tape and you understand what they're trying to accomplish," Stefanski said. "And it's a good scheme versus a good scheme. To say that (Minnesota is) going to do the exact same thing versus us is hard to say. So, you want to understand each play and understand the answers that the quarterback had on that play and then how that may factor into how you design a game plan.
"But certainly, there were some really good moments. I thought (there were) some moments for our guys to learn from in that ballgame. I thought the quarterback played at a high level."
That turns the conversation to Michael Penix Jr. and how he diagnoses and handles the pressure that everyone knows Flores and the Vikings will bring this weekend.
Through the first 10 weeks of the season, Penix has an off-target rate of 18.4% on quick passes. That is the second-highest mark among quarterbacks. And while Penix hasn't faced pressure as frequently as some quarterbacks across the league (only Purdy and Matthew Stafford are pressured less), he hasn't been particularly effective when it arrives. He has completed 34.9% of his passes when under pressure. Next Gen Stats has that line as the third-lowest among qualified quarterbacks.
The next step in Penix's development as an NFL quarterback is improving in that area. But it's also on the offense as a whole to take some of the literal and figurative pressure off him.
That means giving him quick outlets, getting the running game going again and, as Stefanski emphasized, taking advantage of the explosive-play opportunities that can emerge when a defense brings pressure.
"Going against Coach Flores and this defense, it challenges you in a bunch of different ways, both physically and schematically," Stefanski explained. "It's one thing to say, 'Hey, this protection blocks this blitz up,' but it's another thing to actually do it. And that's when teaching technique and using proper technique is so important.
"I think it's an offense's job when you're going up against a defense like this to stay on schedule. I think that's helpful. I think it's really difficult if you see some of the teams that they've played. When you get off schedule and you get behind the sticks, you're putting yourself in longer distances that allow them to play a style of defense that's really difficult to go up against in those distances. So, staying on schedule, I think, is number one thing that you're thinking about.
"But for the quarterback position, like we've talked about previously, when teams pressure, it's our ability to have good answers for the quarterback. And that can come in so many different ways but having answers where it's needed. Then, an opportunity for the offense to make a big play. There's a risk-reward to pressuring. There's a risk-reward to every type of defense, but certainly as you pressure, you do have voids in coverage. So, taking advantage of those voids in a bunch of different ways is important for our offense and obviously our quarterback."
With the way this Vikings defense has pressured opposing quarterbacks throughout the 2026 season, this is the ultimate challenge for Atlanta as it heads north to U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend.
Take a trip up to the top of the nest and get a bird's eye view of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 10.