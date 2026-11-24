FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Carolina Panthers fortified their lead in the division over the weekend, earning a well-fought victory against the Baltimore Ravens.
The win gives them a two-game lead in the NFC South with seven weeks left in the 2026 NFL season. Behind Carolina, the Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints are tied with a 3-7 record. Currently, Tampa Bay holds a tiebreaker over the other two teams and therefore claims the No. 2 spot in the division standings.
The Falcons will finish the season with three straight NFC South games and can gain ground fast if they stay within striking distance over their next four games.
Here's a closer look at how each team fared over the weekend.
- Carolina Panthers: 5-5 (2-1 vs. division)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-7 (2-0 vs. division)
- Atlanta Falcons: 3-7 (1-2 vs. division)
- New Orleans Saints: 3-7 (0-2 vs. division)
Carolina Panthers
Last game: Won 35-33 vs. Baltimore Ravens
Offensive standout: RB Chuba Hubbard
The sixth-year running back is on pace to crush his career-best numbers this season. Through 10 games, Hubbard has carried the ball 188 times for 831 yards and scored nine touchdowns, one shy of his career high in a single season. Against the Ravens, Hubbard was once again a workhorse. He had 27 rushing attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive standout: OLB Princely Umanmielen
Umanmielen was huge for the Panthers in this game. He not only had a crucial second-down sack on the Ravens' final drive, but he also led the group with six quarterback pressures. He finished this contest with four tackles, 1.5 sacks and six pressures on just 18 snaps.
Telling quote: "How about the fight in this group, to just continue to battle all the way through it, and some moments that we missed, some opportunities missed, and Baltimore taking advantage, having a heck of a drive, going down there, finding a touchdown to take the lead. But the guys just sticking together, finishing those couple of drives, getting the field goal to go ahead and then, of course, the big interception. It speaks to the character of the group, something that we know about these guys." — Panthers head coach Dave Canales
Trend Spotter — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: Carolina is becoming the division's most complete offense
A month ago, the Panthers were winning because Bryce Young was playing efficient football. They're now winning games in multiple ways.
Against Baltimore, Carolina surrendered a safety, allowed an 86-yard kickoff return touchdown, trailed by 12 points in the first half, and gave up 421 yards. Despite all of that, the Panthers still scored 35 points and beat one of the league's most physical teams.
The trend worth watching is Carolina's ability to respond to adversity. Since the midpoint of the season, the Panthers have increasingly leaned on a combination of Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and explosive field position generated by special teams. On Sunday, Carolina's average drive start was its own 38-yard line, compared to Baltimore's 23.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last game: Lost 31-21 at Detroit Lions
Offensive standout: WR Ted Hurst
The Buccaneers' passing game had its most successful outing in more than a month, and Hurst was a key reason why. The rookie wideout had his first multi-touchdown game and also set career highs in receptions (5) and receiving yards (56).
Defensive standout: LB Josiah Trotter
This was a big week for the Bucs' rookie class. Trotter led Tampa Bay's defense with 14 tackles while playing 100% of the snaps. The first-year linebacker has been impressive this season.
Telling quote: "They did a good job doing what they do best, better than we did and what we do best. And then we shot ourselves in the foot a few times. Obviously they have credit for that. They've got some good players over there that are well-coached, but we can't keep shooting ourselves in the foot and we're out of mulligans from here on out and we understand that as a team. So we've got to show up with the intent going forward and we got to win every ball game." — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles
What Stands Out — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: The Buccaneers produced one of the strangest statistical profiles in the division this week.
They won time of possession, ran more plays, and had the same number of first downs as Detroit (22).
Still, Detroit outscored them by 10.
The Lions simply maximized explosive plays, particularly through Jared Goff's passing attack. Tampa Bay's formula gives them a high floor. The question is whether it provides enough explosive punch against elite opponents.
Atlanta Falcons
Last game: Bye week
Offensive standout so far this season: RB Bijan Robinson
Even after the bye week, Robinson ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards. He's been the league's most productive runner nearly all season, and he's maintained a very efficient average of 5.1 yards per carry. His workload has ticked up slightly this season compared to his usage through the first 11 weeks last season, and that's especially true on the ground. Through 11 weeks in 2025, Robinson had 158 rushing attempts and 47 receptions compared to 185 attempts and 35 receptions this year. He's still doing as much as anyone with those touches, though, and ranks second in rushing yards over expectation, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Defensive standout so far this season: DT Brandon Dorlus
After ranking second among NFL defensive tackles in sacks last season during his breakout year, Dorlus is once again putting heat on opposing quarterbacks. Among defensive tackles with at least 160 pass rush snaps, Dorlus has the highest pressure rate in the league, according to Next Gen Stats. He has 1.5 sacks on the season but has generated a team-best 33 pressures.
By the Numbers — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 76
The number that still best captures Atlanta's identity is 76, the rushing attempts accumulated during the two-week stretch that helped define the offense. As we've discussed previously, what made those carries notable wasn't volume alone. It was maintaining elite efficiency while carrying that workload.
Every NFC South team has a recognizable identity on offense. Carolina has balance. Tampa Bay has physicality. New Orleans has resilience through Tyler Shough. Atlanta remains the division's rushing benchmark.
New Orleans Saints
Last game: Lost 21-13 at Chicago Bears
Offensive standout: WR Chris Olave
Olave was back as the Saints' top pass catcher in this one. He accounted for nearly half of quarterback Tyler Shough's 222 passing yards, gaining 102 yards on nine catches against the Bears. This was the first game since Week 4 in which Olave topped 100 yards in a game, marking a return to form for the Saints' No. 1 receiver.
Defensive standout: LB Danny Stutsman
Limiting the Bears' offense to 21 points is no easy feat, and Stutsman led the way for New Orleans in multiple areas in this game. He had a team-best nine tackles against Chicago and earned the defense's only interception against Caleb Williams.
Telling quote: "Alright, disappointing game, we had our chances within that game. I thought our guys battled all the way to the end. I thought defense created some turnovers, created some opportunities there. Ultimately, we were not able to score enough points and finish this thing off. " — Saints head coach Kellen Moore
Stat Behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 6
The Bears sacked Tyler Shough six times, accounting for 35 lost yards and a safety. That's notable because the Saints actually outperformed Chicago in several key areas:
- 120 rushing yards vs. 146 for Chicago
- 222 passing yards vs. 181 for Chicago
- 15 first downs through the air vs. 2 for Chicago
- Nearly identical total yardage (307-311)
Yet every drive became harder because negative plays repeatedly pushed New Orleans behind schedule. The sacks weren't just lost yardage. They fundamentally altered the shape of the game.