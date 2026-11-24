Telling quote: "They did a good job doing what they do best, better than we did and what we do best. And then we shot ourselves in the foot a few times. Obviously they have credit for that. They've got some good players over there that are well-coached, but we can't keep shooting ourselves in the foot and we're out of mulligans from here on out and we understand that as a team. So we've got to show up with the intent going forward and we got to win every ball game." — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles