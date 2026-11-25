FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' Wednesday injury report showed that five players were held out of practice due to injury coming off the team's bye week.

Starting left guard Matthew Bergeron did not practice due to a back injury. Bergeron has started all 10 games for the Falcons so far this season, and he has missed only two games since arriving in Atlanta as a second-round pick in 2023. He's not the only notable name on offense who did not practice Wednesday. Wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Zachariah Branch were held out with hamstring injuries.

Defensively, two members of the secondary missed practice. Safety DeMarcco Hellams, who started his first game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs after the Falcons traded Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars, is dealing with a foot injury. Atlanta recently bolstered its ranks at safety by signing Jammie Robinson to its 53-man roster. Second-year player Billy Bowman Jr. was also held out with a hamstring injury.