Tracking the NFC South: Buccaneers pick up division's only win in Week 5

New Orleans Saints

Last game: Lost 23-13 vs. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

Offensive standout: RB Kendre Miller

The Saints' offense had another tough week against a relentless Vikings defense. Miller was the only player to find the end zone on Sunday, and he finished with 10 carries for 30 yards.

Defensive standout: DE Carl Granderson

After missing the Monday night matchup against Atlanta, Granderson made his presence felt against the Vikings. He led the Saints with 1.5 sacks and also had a pair of quarterback pressures and five tackles. Against a quarterback as elusive as Kyler Murray, that's quite impressive.

Telling quote: "We have to get better. That's the thing we have to focus on. We are going to have to get better during the week and give ourselves an opportunity to play better football next Sunday. That's going to take all week long. Obviously, from an on-field, schematic game plan, we have to get better in all areas." — Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 50%

The Minnesota Vikings generated pressure on half of the Saints' dropbacks in Week 5. That pressure translated directly into results. The Saints managed just 142 total yards, averaged only 3.3 yards per play, converted 20% of their third downs, and turned the ball over three times. Tyler Shough finished with only 96 passing yards and two interceptions as the offense never found rhythm.