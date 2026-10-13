 Skip to main content

Tracking the NFC South: Buccaneers pick up division's only win in Week 5

The Panthers gained a half-game lead in the NFC South after the Falcons' Sunday night loss.

Oct 13, 2026 at 07:26 AM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Each team in the NFC South now has a mark in the win column after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned their first victory of the season on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

With the Carolina Panthers on an early bye week, the division went 1-2 in Week 5 and only a half-game separates the two teams at the top of the standings.

Throughout the season, this piece will check in on the four teams in the division, tracking their performance and noting the standout players from each game. Teams will be listed in the order in which they appear in the division standings.

NFC South standings after Week 5

  1. Carolina Panthers: 2-2 (1-0 vs. division)
  2. Atlanta Falcons: 2-3 (1-1 vs. division)
  3. New Orleans Saints: 1-4 (0-1 vs. division)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1-4
AF_26_Tracking-the-NFC-South-No-Photo-16x9

Related Links

Carolina Panthers

Last game: Bye week

Offensive standout so far this season: QB Bryce Young

In 2026, Young is making the leap Panthers fans have long hoped for. He leads all NFL quarterbacks in passing yards per game, averaging 317 yards this season. Young has nine touchdowns to just two interceptions and is sixth in expected points added per dropback among quarterbacks. He entered the bye week off one of the most impressive performances of his career, completing 70.7% of his passes for 329 yards with two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Defensive standout so far this season: LB Devin Lloyd

This is Lloyd's first season with the Panthers, and he's quickly making a name for himself in Carolina. He's averaging 10.3 tackles per game, which ranks third among all NFL linebackers, and has shown a knack for making big plays. He's got a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, a sack and three pass defenses in only three games.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 239

While the Carolina Panthers were on a bye in Week 5, one trend worth monitoring is the recent workload and production of Chuba Hubbard. Over Weeks 3-4, Hubbard totaled 239 yards from scrimmage, the sixth-most among NFL running backs during that span.

Much of the attention has deservedly gone to Bryce Young's hot start and the emergence of Tetairoa McMillan, but Hubbard's efficiency has prevented defenses from becoming one-dimensional in their approach. During Weeks 3-4, Carolina averaged 25.0 points per game and won when opponents were forced to respect both the run and pass.

Atlanta Falcons

Last game: Lost 30-23 vs. Baltimore Ravens (4-1)

Offensive standout: WR Drake London

Atlanta's top receiver is off to a fast start again this season, and he caught seven passes for 118 yards against the Ravens on Sunday night. Although he has yet to reach the end zone, London ranks fourth among all wide receivers in yards and is first in yards after the catch.

"[Offensive coordinator Tommy] Rees is doing a heck of a job marrying up the pass and the run," London said. "It's funny, I haven't been in that open space in a long, long time. People make fun of it and stuff, but it was a shock. Definitely getting used to it now, and trying to do my job to the best of my ability. If it's there, I'm going to go take it."

Defensive standout: S Jessie Bates III

The veteran safety's fumble return for a touchdown on Sunday night was huge for the Falcons in the first quarter of the game. Baltimore came out hot and threatened to take control early, but Bates was in the right place at the right time to capitalize on a forced fumble by Sydney Brown. He's scored a touchdown each season since he arrived in Atlanta.

Telling quote: "We didn't do enough to win that game. We had, really, missed opportunities, and when you're playing a good football team, and these margins are razor thin, like we knew they would be, we've got to come through on some of those plays. But that's all of us. That's coaches, that's players. We can be better in those moments, and then you can put a good football team away late, which we did not do." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 9.9

The Falcons averaged 9.9 yards per play on third down against the Baltimore Ravens, the highest mark by any team in Week 5.

The number highlights an evolving dimension of the Falcons' offense. During Atlanta's two-game winning streak entering Week 5, the story was a dominant rushing attack. Against Baltimore, the Falcons proved they could remain efficient in the NFL's most serious passing situations as well. Averaging nearly 10 yards per third-down snap means Atlanta wasn't just converting. It was creating explosive plays in moments when defenses typically have the advantage.

New Orleans Saints

Last game: Lost 23-13 vs. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

Offensive standout: RB Kendre Miller

The Saints' offense had another tough week against a relentless Vikings defense. Miller was the only player to find the end zone on Sunday, and he finished with 10 carries for 30 yards.

Defensive standout: DE Carl Granderson

After missing the Monday night matchup against Atlanta, Granderson made his presence felt against the Vikings. He led the Saints with 1.5 sacks and also had a pair of quarterback pressures and five tackles. Against a quarterback as elusive as Kyler Murray, that's quite impressive.

Telling quote: "We have to get better. That's the thing we have to focus on. We are going to have to get better during the week and give ourselves an opportunity to play better football next Sunday. That's going to take all week long. Obviously, from an on-field, schematic game plan, we have to get better in all areas." — Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 50%

The Minnesota Vikings generated pressure on half of the Saints' dropbacks in Week 5. That pressure translated directly into results. The Saints managed just 142 total yards, averaged only 3.3 yards per play, converted 20% of their third downs, and turned the ball over three times. Tyler Shough finished with only 96 passing yards and two interceptions as the offense never found rhythm.

The Saints' offensive struggles over the last two weeks have coincided with opponents winning up front. Minnesota's 50% pressure rate offers a clear explanation for why New Orleans produced its lowest yardage total of the season and may provide a blueprint for future opponents.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last game: Won 24-16 at Dallas Cowboys (2-3)

Offensive standout: RB Bucky Irving

Irving ran the ball hard in this game. His 72-yard run on the first play of the second half set the tone for Tampa Bay to take control after halftime. He finished with 165 rushing yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns against the Cowboys, one on the ground and one as a receiver. According to Next Gen Stats, Irving forced 10 missed tackles against Dallas, the most of his career.

Defensive standout: S Tykee Smith

Without Antoine Winfield Jr. in the lineup, Smith was all over the place for Tampa Bay's defense. He led the Buccaneers with a career-high five pressures on seven pass-rush snaps, and that pressure helped force a few incomplete passes in pivotal moments in the second half.

Telling quote:  "We lost the first quarter of the season. We don't lose the second, third and the fourth. We've still got to play those. So we start the second quarter tonight. We got one win. We've got three more to go. We'll try to even this thing up. It's a long way to climb out, but at the same time, we're upbeat. If we play this hard and play this effective, we'll be okay." — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 110.2

In just his second NFL start, Jalon Daniels posted a 110.2 passer rating and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first win of the season.

It's notable how rare that accomplishment is. According to Tampa Bay's team website, Daniels became just the third undrafted rookie quarterback since 1950 to win a primetime game in either his first or second career start. He also became just the ninth undrafted rookie quarterback to quarterback an offense that generated more than 400 total yards in a game, and the first to do so since Tommy DeVito.

Game Photos | Week 5 Falcons vs Ravens

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 5.

Scene setters before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out to the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs out to the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 runs out to the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view from the catwalk during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 100
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons sideline prior to the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 100
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 sacks the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 reacts after a sack during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a pick six during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 carries the ball for a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 100
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a pick six during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view after touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 celebrates with defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a point after try during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts after a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and cornerback Mike Hughes #21 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 lines up during the first half of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 make a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players make a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 , Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 react during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive players during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 counts down the snap alongside Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 , Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands off the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 blocks during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 100
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to throw the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands off to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 100
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4, and wide receiver Drake London #5 line up during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 makes a catch for a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 100
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 100
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts after a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 100
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrate a sack during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 100
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates a sack during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 100
Jack Casey/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 forces a turnover during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrates a turnover during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 combine for a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players make a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 100
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 make a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 100
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons focused on closing out future games: 'You've got to put them away'

After Sunday night's overtime loss to the Ravens, players and coaches explained the importance of not letting good opponents off the mat.

news

Third-down deep shots, key lessons learned and more notes from Ravens vs. Falcons

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' game against the Baltimore Ravens

news

Michael Penix Jr.: 'I hated it. I hated that I couldn't get back in that game.'

Penix suffered an injury to his ribs in the final moments of regulation in the Falcons' Sunday Night Football loss to the Ravens.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Ravens

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's Sunday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 5 inactives vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Falcons make a decision on LT Jake Matthews, ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam.

news

Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Ravens vs. Falcons game on Sunday night

news

Falcons place LB Yasir Abdullah on IR, sign S Jammie Robinson

Plus, the Falcons have used a standard practice squad elevation on Bralen Trice and Drake Jackson.

news

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Lamar Jackson ruled out for 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. Falcons

Atlanta will not face the two-time MVP when it takes on the Baltimore Ravens with hopes of winning its third consecutive game.

news

Falcons injury report: Za'Darius Smith, Jake Matthews questionable vs. Ravens

Two other defensive starters are also listed as questionable for Sunday night's game.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 5, Falcons or Ravens?

The Falcons have balled out in prime time the last two weeks and now return home for a big matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Can they keep their hot streak going?

Top News

Tracking the NFC South: Buccaneers pick up division's only win in Week 5

Falcons focused on closing out future games: 'You've got to put them away'

Third-down deep shots, key lessons learned and more notes from Ravens vs. Falcons

Michael Penix Jr.: 'I hated it. I hated that I couldn't get back in that game.'