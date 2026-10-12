Third-down deep shots, key lessons learned and more notes from Ravens vs. Falcons

Nearly everyone expected the Falcons to give the Ravens a heavy dose of their run game in this matchup. And while Bijan Robinson carried the ball 17 times for 86 yards, he wasn't the focal point in the way he was against Green Bay or New Orleans.

Instead, Atlanta attacked the Ravens' secondary with aggressive downfield passes, particularly on third down. The average distance the Falcons needed to cover on third downs against Baltimore was 6.4 yards, which was actually the seventh-shortest distance among teams in Week 5.

The Falcons averaged 9.9 yards per play on third down against the Ravens on Sunday night, the most by any offense in Week 5. Penix completed eight passes of 10 or more yards on third down, including three passes that gained at least 20 yards.

"I think Mike did a great job getting the ball to those guys, and those guys made great catches routinely throughout the game and to alleviate pressure off us in the run game," Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom said. "They had a lot of hats in there. For those guys to make those plays is great. It's going to continue for us to be a better offense."

The eight plays of 10-plus yards on third down were the second-most for the Falcons in a single game since 1991. They had nine such plays against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2018 season.

"Yeah, I mean, it was huge," Robinson said. "Those are the improvements that we want to show. We actually talked about it earlier in the week. We have to be better on these instances in third down. I think we worked on it a lot during this week, and we went out there to do our best, try to capitalize on it."