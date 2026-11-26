FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons continued on with their Week 12 practices without a few key players as they work through their respective injuries.
For the second consecutive day, LG Matthew Bergeron (back), DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and S DeMarcco Hellams (foot) did not practice.
Asked about Hellams' status, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told reporters Thursday that Sydney Brown, as well as Jammie Robinson (who recently signed to the active roster), would get the run at safety if Hellams can't play this Sunday against the Vikings in Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Kyle Hinton would act as Bergeron's backup depending on his status this weekend.
You can check out the full Thursday injury report below.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Full Participation
- DE James Pearce Jr. (back)
Limited Participation
- LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
- DE Cameron Thomas (groin)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (knee)
Did Not Participate
- G Matthew Bergeron (back)
- DB Billy Bowman (hamstring)
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)
- S DeMarcco Hellams (foot)
- RT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related - resting player)
Take a look at our best shots from week twelve practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, presented by Gatorade.