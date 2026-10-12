Falcons focused on closing out future games: 'You've got to put them away'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With two minutes and 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons held a 20-15 lead as they lined up for a third-down play needing 5 yards to move the chains and tighten their grip on the outcome.
They had already gained 23 yards on their first third-down play of the drive, bringing their conversion rate on the crucial down to 60%. This time, the Ravens sent six defenders after Michael Penix Jr., and the Falcons had a slip screen to Bijan Robinson lined up to counter, an effective play call against pressure.
As Robinson leaked out to the right flat with space in front of him to run, Penix lofted the ball in his direction. It fell just short of the Falcons' All-Pro running back. The offense jogged off the field, and the kicking unit came on. Nick Folk's 48-yard field goal gave Atlanta an 8-point lead with 2:31 left on the clock.
"When you have opportunities to put them away and score a touchdown, or whatever it might be, and make that one extra play, that's what you have to do versus these guys," head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game.
An 8-point deficit with little time left on the clock is no easy thing to overcome, especially against a Falcons defense that has played well in important moments so far this season. However, Baltimore's offense has been one of the most explosive in the NFL to start the 2026 season and moved the ball quickly through the air.
In five plays, the Ravens covered 64 yards to set up a first down at the Falcons' 7-yard line with 44 seconds remaining. On a play designed to create a one-on-one situation with reserve cornerback Mike Ford, who entered the game after an injury to Mike Hughes on the prior snap, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley hit Tez Walker for a touchdown.
"We just know the margin for error when playing really good teams like this is very slim," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "We know we've got a good football team. They've got a good football team. We've got a good football team, and we just didn't finish. When you've got a good team in your stadium, you've got to put them away. And, like I said, we didn't do it."
Baltimore converted the necessary 2-point play to tie the game 23-23 with 40 seconds remaining.
The Falcons controlled the game after halftime, possessing the ball for 21 minutes and 21 seconds, while the Ravens had the ball for just 8 minutes and 39 seconds. It was a reversal from the first half, when the Ravens dominated the clock. However, as Atlanta had in the first half, Baltimore made its time with the ball count and hit the big plays when it mattered.
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Ravens meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 5.
"We had an opportunity to go down there and score and to make it a two-possession game, and we didn't do that," offensive guard Chris Lindstrom said. "We gave them an opportunity, and what great teams do is they take advantage of it."
Letting the Ravens up off the mat breathed new life into the visiting team's fans who had made the trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the heavyweight showdown. To make matters more difficult for the home team, Penix injured his ribs on Atlanta's final possession of the fourth quarter and was unavailable for overtime.
With a fresh start in overtime and their offense on the field first, the Ravens sought to take up as much time as they could. Their plan was successful. Leaning on its own All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry, Baltimore marched 68 yards on a 14-play drive that lasted for more than seven minutes.
"When you've got a chance to put a good team away, you've got to do it," Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. said. "We didn't do that, obviously, so just working on that. Putting those teams away early so we can come out with a victory."
Safety Kyle Hamilton's interception on Atlanta's next possession gave Baltimore the overtime win and left the home team with the hard lesson.
The Ravens have reached the postseason in six of their last eight seasons, modeling the level of consistency the Falcons hope to replicate. Their roster is littered with talented and battle-tested players who have been in some of the NFL's biggest games over the last decade.
"These are close games by design," Stefanski said. "That's how it's set up to have this league where everybody's just fighting against each other, throwing body blows, and you get to the end of these games and they're tight. It's going to be true every single week. Where you have an opportunity to get a win, you've got to do all those things as players and coaches to come away with victory."
Both groups controlled the game for stretches, delivering and responding to momentous plays by the other side. The Falcons showed a level of resiliency that wasn't often required in its previous two wins, and this loss provides a growth opportunity for the team moving forward.
"I know we faced adversity, and I think it's good that we faced adversity," Robinson said. "Now this has to bring us closer as a team, and [we have to] understand we can't mess around against these great opponents. Because if we do, then we'll come up with the loss. But if we do what we're supposed to do, then we'll win them every time."