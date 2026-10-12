Falcons focused on closing out future games: 'You've got to put them away'

"We had an opportunity to go down there and score and to make it a two-possession game, and we didn't do that," offensive guard Chris Lindstrom said. "We gave them an opportunity, and what great teams do is they take advantage of it."

Letting the Ravens up off the mat breathed new life into the visiting team's fans who had made the trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the heavyweight showdown. To make matters more difficult for the home team, Penix injured his ribs on Atlanta's final possession of the fourth quarter and was unavailable for overtime.

With a fresh start in overtime and their offense on the field first, the Ravens sought to take up as much time as they could. Their plan was successful. Leaning on its own All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry, Baltimore marched 68 yards on a 14-play drive that lasted for more than seven minutes.

"When you've got a chance to put a good team away, you've got to do it," Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. said. "We didn't do that, obviously, so just working on that. Putting those teams away early so we can come out with a victory."

Safety Kyle Hamilton's interception on Atlanta's next possession gave Baltimore the overtime win and left the home team with the hard lesson.

The Ravens have reached the postseason in six of their last eight seasons, modeling the level of consistency the Falcons hope to replicate. Their roster is littered with talented and battle-tested players who have been in some of the NFL's biggest games over the last decade.

"These are close games by design," Stefanski said. "That's how it's set up to have this league where everybody's just fighting against each other, throwing body blows, and you get to the end of these games and they're tight. It's going to be true every single week. Where you have an opportunity to get a win, you've got to do all those things as players and coaches to come away with victory."

Both groups controlled the game for stretches, delivering and responding to momentous plays by the other side. The Falcons showed a level of resiliency that wasn't often required in its previous two wins, and this loss provides a growth opportunity for the team moving forward.