Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr. practices fully in first session before game vs. Chicago Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left the Atlanta Falcons' Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens late in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the ribs. He returned one play later to attempt one pass on third down, but Penix did not take the field with the offense for Atlanta's only possession in overtime after a lengthy drive by Baltimore.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that if everything goes according to plan, he expects Penix to start against the Bears in Week 6 but first wants to monitor his quarterback's injury throughout the week. When it comes to determining rep counts with the starters, Stefanski said, "I want to see how he's feeling. With any injury like this, you want to make sure, as they move around, how they are feeling. It could be all, some, none; we shall see."