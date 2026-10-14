 Skip to main content

Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr. practices fully in first session before game vs. Chicago Bears

Atlanta's starting quarterback was back on the practice field after injuring his ribs on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Oct 14, 2026 at 04:59 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left the Atlanta Falcons' Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens late in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the ribs. He returned one play later to attempt one pass on third down, but Penix did not take the field with the offense for Atlanta's only possession in overtime after a lengthy drive by Baltimore.

He did, however, return to the field for the Falcons' first practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that if everything goes according to plan, he expects Penix to start against the Bears in Week 6 but first wants to monitor his quarterback's injury throughout the week. When it comes to determining rep counts with the starters, Stefanski said, "I want to see how he's feeling. With any injury like this, you want to make sure, as they move around, how they are feeling. It could be all, some, none; we shall see."

After practice, Penix said he took all of the team's starting reps.

Related Links

Penix was not the only notable player to leave Sunday's game early. Cornerback C.J. Henderson, who has been in the starting lineup while A.J. Terrell Jr. is on injured reserve, did not play in the second half due to a groin injury. He did not practice on Wednesday but is "getting better," according to Stefanski, who added that although he was held out for the first practice, the team is not ruling him out for the game.

Left tackle Jake Matthews, who was questionable heading into Sunday night's game against Baltimore, was also a full participant on Wednesday, a good sign as he continues to recover from his own groin injury.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

Falcons injury report — Wednesday, Oct. 14

Full Participation

  • LT Jake Matthews (groin)
  • QB Michael Penix Jr. (ribs)

Limited Participation

  • LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (concussion/neck)

Did Not Participate

  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)

Bird's Eye View | Falcons vs Ravens

Take a trip up to the top of the nest and get a bird's eye view of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens during Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players take the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 and Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 warm up beforea the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view from the catwalk during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view from the catwalk during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 takes the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 , Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 , Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 , Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 , Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 at the captain's meeting before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 , Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 react during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 counts down the snap alongside Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 , Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 58
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 carries the ball for a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 58
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 58
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view after touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A view before the snap during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 58
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view after touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks the extra point during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 58
Jack Casey/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 58
Jack Casey/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Ring of Honor ceremony during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 58
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 reaches for the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 punches out the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 , Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 reacts with teammates during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 reacts after a sack during the second half of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 58
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands off to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts with Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 58
Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 58
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Michael Penix Jr. expected to start vs. Chicago Bears

Penix suffered an injury to his ribs in the waning minutes of the Falcons' Sunday night loss to the Ravens.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 6 depth chart vs. Chicago Bears

The Falcons host the Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

news

Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 5's excitement heats up rankings across the league

Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears shake up the rankings.

news

Tracking the NFC South: Buccaneers pick up division's only win in Week 5

The Panthers gained a half-game lead in the NFC South after the Falcons' Sunday night loss.

news

Falcons focused on closing out future games: 'You've got to put them away'

After Sunday night's overtime loss to the Ravens, players and coaches explained the importance of not letting good opponents off the mat.

news

Third-down deep shots, key lessons learned and more notes from Ravens vs. Falcons

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' game against the Baltimore Ravens

news

Michael Penix Jr.: 'I hated it. I hated that I couldn't get back in that game.'

Penix suffered an injury to his ribs in the final moments of regulation in the Falcons' Sunday Night Football loss to the Ravens.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Ravens

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's Sunday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 5 inactives vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Falcons make a decision on LT Jake Matthews, ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam.

news

Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Ravens vs. Falcons game on Sunday night

news

Falcons place LB Yasir Abdullah on IR, sign S Jammie Robinson

Plus, the Falcons have used a standard practice squad elevation on Bralen Trice and Drake Jackson.

Top News

Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr. practices fully in first session before game vs. Chicago Bears

Michael Penix Jr. expected to start vs. Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons Week 6 depth chart vs. Chicago Bears

Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 5's excitement heats up rankings across the league