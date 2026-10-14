Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr. practices fully in first session before game vs. Chicago Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left the Atlanta Falcons' Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens late in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the ribs. He returned one play later to attempt one pass on third down, but Penix did not take the field with the offense for Atlanta's only possession in overtime after a lengthy drive by Baltimore.
He did, however, return to the field for the Falcons' first practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that if everything goes according to plan, he expects Penix to start against the Bears in Week 6 but first wants to monitor his quarterback's injury throughout the week. When it comes to determining rep counts with the starters, Stefanski said, "I want to see how he's feeling. With any injury like this, you want to make sure, as they move around, how they are feeling. It could be all, some, none; we shall see."
After practice, Penix said he took all of the team's starting reps.
Penix was not the only notable player to leave Sunday's game early. Cornerback C.J. Henderson, who has been in the starting lineup while A.J. Terrell Jr. is on injured reserve, did not play in the second half due to a groin injury. He did not practice on Wednesday but is "getting better," according to Stefanski, who added that although he was held out for the first practice, the team is not ruling him out for the game.
Left tackle Jake Matthews, who was questionable heading into Sunday night's game against Baltimore, was also a full participant on Wednesday, a good sign as he continues to recover from his own groin injury.
Falcons injury report — Wednesday, Oct. 14
Full Participation
- LT Jake Matthews (groin)
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (ribs)
Limited Participation
- LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (concussion/neck)
Did Not Participate
- CB C.J. Henderson (groin)
Take a trip up to the top of the nest and get a bird's eye view of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens during Week 5.