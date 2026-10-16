Falcons injury report: C.J. Henderson ruled out of Week 6 matchup vs. Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have ruled C.J. Henderson out of Week 6's game against the Chicago Bears at home this Sunday. The cornerback has been working through a groin injury that he suffered during the Falcons' Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons will likely rely on Mike Hughes and Avieon Terrell at outside cornerback, while Mike Ford could provide assistance in depth. The Falcons could also look to keep players like Malcolm DeWalt IV or Robert Longerbeam active on game day to further build up depth.

In other injury news, the Falcons have listed Za'Darius Smith as questionable. The veteran defensive end has been working through a concussion/neck injury for the last couple weeks after being injured in New Orleans on Monday Night Football. Smith officially cleared concussion protocol Thursday, though he is still working through that neck injury. After being a non-participant in practice Thursday, Smith was listed as limited Friday.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was not given a game designation, and he was a full participant in Friday's practice. He'll get the start Sunday.