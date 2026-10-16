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Falcons injury report: C.J. Henderson ruled out of Week 6 matchup vs. Bears

The cornerback has a groin injury.

Oct 16, 2026 at 01:06 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have ruled C.J. Henderson out of Week 6's game against the Chicago Bears at home this Sunday. The cornerback has been working through a groin injury that he suffered during the Falcons' Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons will likely rely on Mike Hughes and Avieon Terrell at outside cornerback, while Mike Ford could provide assistance in depth. The Falcons could also look to keep players like Malcolm DeWalt IV or Robert Longerbeam active on game day to further build up depth.

In other injury news, the Falcons have listed Za'Darius Smith as questionable. The veteran defensive end has been working through a concussion/neck injury for the last couple weeks after being injured in New Orleans on Monday Night Football. Smith officially cleared concussion protocol Thursday, though he is still working through that neck injury. After being a non-participant in practice Thursday, Smith was listed as limited Friday.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was not given a game designation, and he was a full participant in Friday's practice. He'll get the start Sunday.

You can check out the Falcons' full injury and game report below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

Related Links

Friday, Oct. 16 – Game Status Report

Questionable

  • DE Za'Darius Smith (neck)

Doubtful

  • N/A

Out

  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)

Friday, Oct. 16 — Injury Report

Full Participation

  • LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
  • QB Michael Penix Jr. (ribs)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related – resting player)
  • DE Cameron Thomas (groin)

Limited Participation

  • LT Jake Matthews (groin)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (neck)
  • WR Drake London (hip)
  • LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)

Did Not Participate

  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)

Falcons at Work | Week 6 Practice Photos 10.15.26

Take a look at our best shots from week six practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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