SFTB: More debate over QB, 2020 could be historic, Super Bowl talk?

Matt: Let me make this as clear as I can for you guys. I am all for improving every single position on the team, including the quarterbacks. Right now, it's Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert and Danny Etling. Because of his talent, production, health, age and contract, I don't see Ryan going anywhere for the next four to possibly six years. Ryan has been incredibly durable, missing just three games in his career. There's no reason to think that won't continue (knock on wood), but just in case he should miss a game or a stretch of them, a team needs a capable backup. I'm guessing that this will be Schaub's last season here. But, when he had to step in and produce last year, he did so in a big way – completing 39 of 52 passes (75 percent) for 460 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Schaub also brings a lot more to that QB room – his wealth of experience and knowledge of defenses and personnel – that's invaluable, especially on gamedays for Ryan. If the Falcons could find a more talented, more experienced veteran quarterback to be the backup – and who fits under the salary cap – I'd be all for it. Tell me who that player is. But here's the bigger point, guys. Quarterback is not the problem with this team of offense! It's the 50 sacks from a year ago (42 the year before). It's the lack of a consistent and efficient run game that, in turn, opens up the play-action game (and that's when your most explosive plays occur). That is the issue. Not quarterback. Can you draft and groom a quarterback for the future? Absolutely. Are you going to do that when you believe the incumbent is set for another five or six seasons? Are you going to spend big money on a backup quarterback when you have much more pressing needs elsewhere that are holding this team back? Those are rhetorical questions. I hope that clears up my point of view on the quarterback and backup positions.