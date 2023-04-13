Presented by

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rhett Lewis has Falcons drafting Clemson edge rusher at No. 8 overall 

Mel Kiper Jr. has Georgia's Nolan Smith linked to Atlanta in the first round

Apr 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to at No. 8 overall and beyond, in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2023 NFL Draft.

We are officially two weeks away from the draft, which means we are in the thick of mock season. So, with that being said, let's just get straight to who analysts have the Falcons drafting at No. 8 overall in the latest mock drafts.

RELATED CONTENT:

MockDraft 1920x1080 roundup (6)

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

  • Date: April 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons have been searching for an impactful edge presence since Vic Beasley led the league in sacks in 2016, so why not turn to another talented Clemson product? Murphy has flown under the radar during the pre-draft process due to a hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine and the Tigers' official pro day, but his ability and impact was easy to see throughout his collegiate career.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

  • Date: April 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

Analysis: It's edge rusher or cornerback here, as the Falcons have clear needs at both positions, even after all their signings in free agency. They had just 21 sacks last season, which ranked second-to-last in the league. While Smith would fit better in a 3-4 defense, I see new coordinator Ryan Nielsen -- who came over from New Orleans -- figuring out ways to get him on the field to rush passers. Nielsen could vary his fronts. Smith is an explosive player with a ton of upside, and people in the league rave about his leadership ability.

Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

  • Date: April 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Analysis: It's hard not to fall in love with Witherspoon with how he plays, and Arthur Smith is going to take him here. Maybe he's not the biggest guy, but it's a tough ask to find someone who plays harder than Witherspoon. There's nothing more dangerous than a smart football player who is a hardcore competitor.

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports

  • Date: April 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons need a lot of help everywhere, so this could be a wild card. How confident am I about the Myles Murphy pick to Atlanta? Not very, but to me, it fits. He's absolutely value right there, and he's a wonderful player.

Sam Monson, PFF

  • Date: April 10
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Analysis: I didn't love this spot for Atlanta. I would have happily taken any trade on the table, but no offers materialized. I am simply lower on the players who others would see as great values here, so I took the best player on my board and will play him at guard to start. Skoronski allowed just five pressures all last season at tackle, but he may project inside at the next level anyway due to his 32.25-inch arms.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

  • Date: April 9
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: The Falcons let CB Isaiah Oliver walk in free agency, and while edge rusher could be the target here, the team added Kaden Elliss (7.0 sacks for the Saints in '22) in free agency and they're hoping 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie can make the jump. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

  • Date: April 7
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: Wilson possesses the agility to stand up on the edge and the plus length that fits the mold new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen worked with in New Orleans.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

  • Date: April 7
  • Falcons pick: No. 4 overall (via trade with Colts)
  • Selection: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Analysis: With the top defensive player in the draft falling, the Falcons move up to address a need knowing he won't be available at No. 8. Meanwhile, the Colts don't mind moving down now that the top three QBs are off the board.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

  • Date: April 7
  • Falcons pick: No. 13 overall (via. trade with Jets)
  • Selection: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Analysis: The Falcons' original pick at No. 8 could be a trade-down spot, too, if a tackle-needy team behind Atlanta decides it has to have Peter Skoronski (the best offensive lineman on the board) or Paris Johnson Jr. I'm not sure Atlanta would be able to move this pick, so someone could come up for the fourth QB, but we'll see.

Either way, the Falcons might have a shot to draft Witherspoon, which would make them happy. He'd be worth the investment.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

  • Date: April 6
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: Atlanta pairs A.J. Terrell with one of the most physical prospects in the entire draft class. Gonzalez has size and track speed to play on the boundary.

696x400_email V1
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Ryan Wilson, Sam Farmer has Georgia's Jalen Carter linked to Atlanta in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bucky Brooks has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Mike Tannenbaum, Charles Davis has Clemson's Myles Murphy linked to Atlanta in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper Jr. has Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Georgia Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Dane Brugler, Vinnie Iyer has Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr. has Falcons taking Iowa State Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Bucky Brooks has Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic analyst gives Texas Tech edge rusher to Falcons at No. 8

In addition to Tyree Wilson, Clemson's Myles Murphy, Ohio State's Paris Johnson often linked to Atlanta

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper links Clemson's Myles Murphy to Atlanta in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic has Falcons taking offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Penn State cornerback, Texas Tech edge rusher also among those linked to Falcons in first round

news

NBC Sports links Falcons with physical wide receiver in latest mock draft roundup

Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II are latest players linked to the Falcons for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons get a steal in first round in latest mock draft roundup

Evan Neal, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, and Jameson Williams are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

The Ringer has Falcons selecting 'electric, field-turning' receiver in first round

Jameson Williams, Malik Willis, Garrett Wilson, and Kyle Hamilton are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Top News

Falcons acquire cornerback Jeff Okudah in Lions trade

College pro days, top-30 visits: What are the Falcons focusing on during these meetings as NFL Draft looms?

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rhett Lewis has Falcons drafting Clemson edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Bair Mail: On Jeff Okudah, Desmond Ridder and NFC South contention, plus Olamide Zaccheaus

Advertising