NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rhett Lewis has Falcons drafting Clemson edge rusher at No. 8 overall 

Date: April 11

April 11 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons have been searching for an impactful edge presence since Vic Beasley led the league in sacks in 2016, so why not turn to another talented Clemson product? Murphy has flown under the radar during the pre-draft process due to a hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine and the Tigers' official pro day, but his ability and impact was easy to see throughout his collegiate career.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date: April 11

April 11 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

Analysis: It's edge rusher or cornerback here, as the Falcons have clear needs at both positions, even after all their signings in free agency. They had just 21 sacks last season, which ranked second-to-last in the league. While Smith would fit better in a 3-4 defense, I see new coordinator Ryan Nielsen -- who came over from New Orleans -- figuring out ways to get him on the field to rush passers. Nielsen could vary his fronts. Smith is an explosive player with a ton of upside, and people in the league rave about his leadership ability.

Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

Date: April 11

April 11 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Analysis: It's hard not to fall in love with Witherspoon with how he plays, and Arthur Smith is going to take him here. Maybe he's not the biggest guy, but it's a tough ask to find someone who plays harder than Witherspoon. There's nothing more dangerous than a smart football player who is a hardcore competitor.

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports

Date: April 11

April 11 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons need a lot of help everywhere, so this could be a wild card. How confident am I about the Myles Murphy pick to Atlanta? Not very, but to me, it fits. He's absolutely value right there, and he's a wonderful player.

Sam Monson, PFF

Date: April 10

April 10 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Analysis: I didn't love this spot for Atlanta. I would have happily taken any trade on the table, but no offers materialized. I am simply lower on the players who others would see as great values here, so I took the best player on my board and will play him at guard to start. Skoronski allowed just five pressures all last season at tackle, but he may project inside at the next level anyway due to his 32.25-inch arms.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date: April 9

April 9 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: The Falcons let CB Isaiah Oliver walk in free agency, and while edge rusher could be the target here, the team added Kaden Elliss (7.0 sacks for the Saints in '22) in free agency and they're hoping 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie can make the jump. Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Date: April 7

April 7 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: Wilson possesses the agility to stand up on the edge and the plus length that fits the mold new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen worked with in New Orleans.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date: April 7

April 7 Falcons pick: No. 4 overall (via trade with Colts)

No. 4 overall (via trade with Colts) Selection: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Analysis: With the top defensive player in the draft falling, the Falcons move up to address a need knowing he won't be available at No. 8. Meanwhile, the Colts don't mind moving down now that the top three QBs are off the board.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Date: April 7

April 7 Falcons pick: No. 13 overall (via. trade with Jets)

No. 13 overall (via. trade with Jets) Selection: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Analysis: The Falcons' original pick at No. 8 could be a trade-down spot, too, if a tackle-needy team behind Atlanta decides it has to have Peter Skoronski (the best offensive lineman on the board) or Paris Johnson Jr. I'm not sure Atlanta would be able to move this pick, so someone could come up for the fourth QB, but we'll see.

Either way, the Falcons might have a shot to draft Witherspoon, which would make them happy. He'd be worth the investment.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date: April 6

April 6 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon