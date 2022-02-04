Bair Mail: On efficient use of free agency, where to address receiver issues, Calvin Ridley, Marlon Davidson

Most of the questions I get during the offseason pertain to the NFL Draft and what the Falcons will do with the No. 8 overall.

There were a few regarding free agency this time around, with a focus on needs that can be realistically filled with veteran additions.

We address that, the team's issues at receiver, the prospects of trading down in the NFL Draft and a lot more in Friday's edition of Bair Mail.

Let's dive right into it:

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

Hey Bair, I think I enjoy the offseason mailing more than the season one. Anyway according to what college experts are saying, Karlaftis has potential to be great. Though he doesn't have the wingspan or speed to be a consistent disrupter. Ojabo and Hutchinson are products of each other and a dominant defense. Thibodeaux seems like the only edge rusher without major question marks. So should Atlanta use some of the limited cap space to target cheap free agent edge rushers or take a chance on another potential Beasley or Jamaal Anderson?

Bair: Good question, Chris. Appreciate it. I'm of the belief that, if you're a team with cap troubles and a bunch of needs, you should draft the expensive positions and fill gaps with better players at spots that don't make as much.

So, to use your edge rusher example, that's a draft play for me. Though I'd add a secondary piece in free agency as well. I would go offensive tackle and cornerback in the draft as well, while looking for long term solutions.