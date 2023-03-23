NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall 

Date: Mar. 21

Mar. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: The Falcons ranked 31st in third-down defense last season. Gonzalez would team up with A.J. Terrell to give Atlanta one of the biggest and most athletic cornerback duos in the league.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date: Mar. 21

Mar. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

I thought about Will McDonald IV (Iowa State) and Lukas Van Ness (Iowa), but Witherspoon's ability in coverage might be tough to pass up for a defense that struggled last season. Atlanta could add a great corner to put on the other side of A.J. Terrell. Witherspoon didn't work out at the combine because of a minor injury, so he's going to run in front of NFL teams April 5. That's going to be crucial so we can see if his testing numbers line up with his fantastic 2022 season, when he allowed 3.3 yards per attempt and zero touchdowns as the primary defender in coverage, according to ESPN's game charting.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date: Mar. 20

Mar. 20 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: The Falcons let CB Isaiah Oliver walk in free agency, and while edge rusher could be the target here, the team added Kaden Elliss (7.0 sacks for the Saints in '22) in free agency, and they're hoping 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie can make the jump. Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date: Mar. 18

Mar. 18 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Analysis: Christian Gonzalez seems to have cemented himself as this classes' best cornerback after his showing at the NFL Combine. He tested really well and showcased smooth athleticism during on-field drills -- and that's in addition to displaying his ball-hawking skills this past season at Oregon. The Falcons need more defensive playmakers, and Gonzalez fits the bill.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Date: Mar. 22

Mar. 22 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Analysis: This is another team that would probably be well served to trade down – if it can find a partner – since it doesn't seem the Falcons will likely be a player in the rookie quarterback market. And, sure, Atlanta could also take a hard look at bringing Nolan Smith up the road from Athens or pursuing a corner or some such for a defense that ranked 27th in 2022. But with second-year QB Desmond Ridder the apparent starter for 2023, it seems incumbent to give him more help when considering the Falcons only have one returning player (WR Drake London) who had more than 30 receptions last year. Smith-Njigba, who had 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl before missing most of last season with a hamstring injury, is a silky smooth weapon out of the slot and would beautifully supplement TE Kyle Pitts and power forward-esque London in the passing game. And though this feels like an awfully rich price – at the moment anyway – Smith-Njigba can help justify it with a solid showing at his pro day this week.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Date: Mar. 21

Mar. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Analysis: They have A.J. Terrell on one side, but need help on the other. Joey Porter Jr. is a long corner who can help upgrade the secondary in a big way. They could also look at pass-rusher here.

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

Date: Mar. 16

Mar. 16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Analysis: The Falcons are looking for the best players they can add. They already brought in Jessie Bates III in free agency, but they still need more talent at cornerback. Porter has the NFL legacy and some unique measurables with his 34-inch arms. He'd create a nice cornerback duo with A.J. Terrell.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date: Mar. 16

Mar. 16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: Lukas Van Ness is a powerful player who showed his athletic potential at the NFL Combine. Arnold Ebiketie and Van Ness is a pass-rush duo that the NFC South franchise can build around.

Ben Standing, The Athletic

Date: Mar. 13

Mar. 13 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Analysis: Carter's draft range is unclear following his arrest earlier this month. There's no debating his pocket-collapsing talent and three-down potential. The Falcons need an upgrade next to Grady Jarrett and more push up front. Atlanta ranked last in the percentage of opponents' passes resulting in sacks (3.7) in 2022, per TruMedia.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Date: Mar. 12

Mar. 12 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech