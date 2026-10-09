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Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week. 

Oct 09, 2026 at 03:01 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your go-to source for the real stories coming out of Flowery Branch each week. We're providing a one-stop shop for you to browse through all Falcons-related news at the end of every week of the 2026 season — who's winning reps, who's earning trust and what's happening in and around your favorite team.

From roster move analysis, practice intel, big-play highlights and so much more, this isn't just the news you need, it's what shapes Sundays in Atlanta.

Ultimately, if something matters to this locker room, it makes this newsletter.

So, if you eat, sleep and breathe Falcons football? This is your inside edge — every update, every storyline, all in one place. And this week? The Falcons are making the trip south to the bayou, facing the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

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The News, Now

Key developments on the field and roster move analysis

What a difference two weeks have made. The last time the Falcons were at home, it wasn't pretty. But now? Two weeks later? The vibes couldn't be higher as they return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium as one of the hottest teams in the league.

The Falcons are the only team in NFL history to have had a two-game span with:

  • 80+ points
  • 800+ total yards
  • 8+ rushing yards
  • No more than 1 turnover
  • No more than 1 sack allowed.

And the defense hasn't looked back, either. They currently lead the league in run defense and quarterback pressures.

That's not even to mention one Bijan Robinson, who is on a tear. Through his first four games this season, Robinson has 614 total yards from scrimmage. That is the highest scrimmage yards total he's had in his career through four games and 30 yards more than he had entering Week 5 last season, when he ended the year as the NFL's scrimmage yards leader.

Need to know more about the Falcons historic two-game run? Will McFadden has got you covered.

All of these accolades and generational stats, though: They happened on the road. Now, it's up to Atlanta to prove to the fan base they can continue this success at home.

The main injury news coming out of the Falcons' camp this week involved the status of starting left tackle Jake Matthews, who left Monday night's game against the Saints with a groin injury. Matthews played in his 200th career game Monday. He could start his 200th consecutive game this Sunday if he gets the green light. He would be just the fifth offensive lineman in NFL history

He is listed as questionable ahead of the matchup with the Ravens. So, too, is defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who also left Monday's game with a concussion/neck injury.

You can view all three Falcons injury reports below:

Wednesday, Oct. 1: Atlanta releases estimated report as Week 5 prep begins

Thursday, Oct. 2: ILB Divine Deablo, DE Samson Ebukam added to report

Friday, Oct. 3: LT Jake Matthews, DE Za'Darius Smith questionable for SNF

How did the rest of the league fair in Week 4 before the Falcons closed out the week with a big win vs. the Saints? Tori McElhaney breaks it down in the weekly power rankings roundup, while Will McFadden highlights the NFC South's performance.

Fan Zone Highlights

Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed

In the Nest

Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture

Normally, this section is dedicated to locker room insight from the Falcons. However, the news coming out of the Ravens' locker room this week really impacts the game in a major way. (Fortunately, the Falcons are playing another bird team so the "in the nest" title still works).

It was reported Friday afternoon that Lamar Jackson would not play on Sunday Night Football. The quarterback suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 4 win over the Titans. He did not play in the second half of the game as Tyler Huntley took over as the Ravens' quarterback, the mantle he will keep through this weekend's matchup with Atlanta.

"I think the system of our offense and what we do does not have to change a whole lot," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said earlier this week. "A lot of the plays, especially whether it's when we are under center and running a lot of those types of things, he can do all that. He can make a lot of those same plays. Obviously, Lamar's magic is what it is. He is the best quarterback in the league for a reason. But we have a lot of confidence in Snoop (Tyler Huntley) if that is the way it goes to be able to really run our offense, to get the ball to our playmakers, move those guys around, find ways to get them the ball, find ways to create angles and space in the run game, and I think our offense has proven that we will be able to do that."

Story Spotlight

John Abraham is about to take his place in the Atlanta Falcons' Ring of Honor, as he'll be inducted during a halftime ceremony this Sunday. But for The Predator, the hunt never really ended.

It just changed. Shifted. Evolved.

And what is a predator without the hunt?

READ: The Paradox of The Predator

WATCH: The John Abraham Story

Game Day Intel

Upcoming match previews and predictions

Falcons depth chart released for Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Who do the experts have taking the win Sunday night? We've got you covered with a comprehensive list in this week's Experts Picks.

Stats and milestones brought to you by StatsPerform:

  • The Falcons have recorded 200+ net passing yards and 200+ rushing yards in consecutive games for the second time in team history (also September 19-26, 2010). No team since 1950 has done so in three straight games.
  • Bijan Robinson has rushed for a combined 339 yards over his last two games. That is the second-most rushing yards in a two-game span in team history, one behind Warrick Dunn's 340 in November 2003.
  • Eight different Falcons players had a pass defensed against the Saints. It was Atlanta's most such players in a single game since the team had eight, also against the Saints, on November 29, 2012.

Kickoff for the Falcons and Ravens is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For those planning to attend Sunday's game, here is a comprehensive list of all game-day fan activations before and during the game.

The main note to plan for, though: Wear red.

Falcons at Work | Week 5 Practice Photos 10.08.26

Take a look at our best shots from week five practice ahead of the Sunday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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