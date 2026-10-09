Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

In the Nest

It was reported Friday afternoon that Lamar Jackson would not play on Sunday Night Football. The quarterback suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 4 win over the Titans. He did not play in the second half of the game as Tyler Huntley took over as the Ravens' quarterback, the mantle he will keep through this weekend's matchup with Atlanta.

"I think the system of our offense and what we do does not have to change a whole lot," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said earlier this week. "A lot of the plays, especially whether it's when we are under center and running a lot of those types of things, he can do all that. He can make a lot of those same plays. Obviously, Lamar's magic is what it is. He is the best quarterback in the league for a reason. But we have a lot of confidence in Snoop (Tyler Huntley) if that is the way it goes to be able to really run our offense, to get the ball to our playmakers, move those guys around, find ways to get them the ball, find ways to create angles and space in the run game, and I think our offense has proven that we will be able to do that."