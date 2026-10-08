Plan your game day: Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

DIRTY BIRDS NEST PRIME-TIME TAILGATE + FAN MARCH

Event time: 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

March time: 7:00 p.m.

The Dirty Birds Nest, our superfan group seated in section 134 for all Falcons home games, is hosting a special prime-time tailgate at Founders Green in South Downtown. Founders Green, which opened in May 2026, is a large public outdoor gathering space located between the Five Points and Garnett MARTA stations.

The tailgate will feature a live DJ, musical performances, appearances from Falcons Legends, SpelHop Dancers, activations, giveaways and more.

Following the tailgate, head to the stadium for the Falcons vs. Ravens game by participating in the iconic Dirty Birds Nest March at 7:00 p.m. with your fellow Falcons fans, Freddie Falcon, the Atlanta Falcons Drumline and more!

Both the tailgate and march are free and open to all Falcons fans of all ages (no opposing fans allowed). While a game ticket is not required for these activities, you must have a game ticket to enter the stadium.

OTHER GAME DAY CALLOUTS

All fans are encouraged to come to the area early! Explore new bars and restaurants in South Downtown and Centennial Yards. There are also several fan activations in The Home Depot Backyard and Front Porch (inside Gate 2) such as Legends Meet and Greets, photo opportunities, giveaways and more.

Fans attending should plan to be in their seats by 8 p.m. for an LED wristband light show and a first-of-its-kind Freddie Falcon highline stunt, as he attempts to walk across the top of the stadium.