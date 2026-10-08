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Plan your game day: Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football

Wear red. Be loud. Check out all of the fan activations happening in and around Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.

Oct 08, 2026 at 04:44 PM
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Atlanta Falcons Staff
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ATLANTA — Wear red. Be loud. That's your call to action, Falcons fans, as your Atlanta Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

All fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as we RED OUT Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Need a new red Falcons fit? Stop by the Atlantic Station Team Store, open every day.

Don't leave your seat at halftime. Falcons legend John Abraham will be inducted into the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during a special ceremony at halftime. Abraham is the 15th inductee into the Ring of Honor.

Game attendees are encouraged to visit the Ring of Honor display inside the stadium, located between sections 308-315, to view columns honoring all Ring of Honor members. John Abraham's column will be available to view starting this game.

RELATED: The Paradox of The Predator

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DIRTY BIRDS NEST PRIME-TIME TAILGATE + FAN MARCH

  • Event time: 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • March time: 7:00 p.m.

The Dirty Birds Nest, our superfan group seated in section 134 for all Falcons home games, is hosting a special prime-time tailgate at Founders Green in South Downtown. Founders Green, which opened in May 2026, is a large public outdoor gathering space located between the Five Points and Garnett MARTA stations.

The tailgate will feature a live DJ, musical performances, appearances from Falcons Legends, SpelHop Dancers, activations, giveaways and more.

Following the tailgate, head to the stadium for the Falcons vs. Ravens game by participating in the iconic Dirty Birds Nest March at 7:00 p.m. with your fellow Falcons fans, Freddie Falcon, the Atlanta Falcons Drumline and more!

Both the tailgate and march are free and open to all Falcons fans of all ages (no opposing fans allowed). While a game ticket is not required for these activities, you must have a game ticket to enter the stadium.

OTHER GAME DAY CALLOUTS

All fans are encouraged to come to the area early! Explore new bars and restaurants in South Downtown and Centennial Yards. There are also several fan activations in The Home Depot Backyard and Front Porch (inside Gate 2) such as Legends Meet and Greets, photo opportunities, giveaways and more.

Fans attending should plan to be in their seats by 8 p.m. for an LED wristband light show and a first-of-its-kind Freddie Falcon highline stunt, as he attempts to walk across the top of the stadium.

Additional game day info can be found at AtlantaFalcons.com/Gameday.

Related Links

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Ravens

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Ravens match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Baltimore in Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani #7 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999.
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Winslow Oliver #33 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999.
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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