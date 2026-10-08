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Falcons injury report: ILB Divine Deablo, DE Samson Ebukam added to report

LT Jake Matthews' practice status updated.

Oct 08, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After holding a walkthrough Wednesday, the Falcons returned to full practice Thursday as they continue their preparations to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The most notable change from Wednesday's estimated report to Thursday's actual report was the updated status of LT Jake Matthews. His practice status was updated to limited after leaving Monday night's game with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, DE Za'Darius Smith (who also left Monday's game with a concussion/neck injury) did not participate in practice as he works through concussion protocol. A reminder that a player must participate in at least one practice at full capacity in order to get the final green light to play in the following game.

The Falcons also added ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam to the report. The defensive duo has been working through hamstring injuries the last couple weeks. Ebukam and Deablo both played Monday night, Deablo through 81% of the team's defensive snaps.

You can check out the full Falcons Thursday report below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

Related Links

Thursday, Oct. 8 — Injury Report

Full Participation

  • OT Michael Jerrell (ankle)
  • DE Cam Thomas (shoulder)

Limited Participation

  • LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • LT Jake Matthews (groin)

Did Not Participate

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (concussion/neck)

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Ravens

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Ravens match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Baltimore in Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani #7 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999.
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Winslow Oliver #33 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
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DT Grady Jarrett, DE Takk McKinley force Lamar Jackson to fumble
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