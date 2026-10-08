Falcons injury report: ILB Divine Deablo, DE Samson Ebukam added to report

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After holding a walkthrough Wednesday, the Falcons returned to full practice Thursday as they continue their preparations to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The most notable change from Wednesday's estimated report to Thursday's actual report was the updated status of LT Jake Matthews. His practice status was updated to limited after leaving Monday night's game with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, DE Za'Darius Smith (who also left Monday's game with a concussion/neck injury) did not participate in practice as he works through concussion protocol. A reminder that a player must participate in at least one practice at full capacity in order to get the final green light to play in the following game.

The Falcons also added ILB Divine Deablo and DE Samson Ebukam to the report. The defensive duo has been working through hamstring injuries the last couple weeks. Ebukam and Deablo both played Monday night, Deablo through 81% of the team's defensive snaps.