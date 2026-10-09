NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 5, Falcons or Ravens?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have become media darlings after two convincing victories in prime time, but players and coaches both know that won't last unless they remain fully committed to their upcoming opponent. And Atlanta has a big one on deck for "Sunday Night Football."

The Baltimore Ravens come to town for a battle of the birds inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While it remains to be seen whether two-time MVP Lamar Jackson will lead the Ravens at quarterback on Sunday, they will have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry ready to go. The Falcons, of course, have their own All-Pro running back in Bijan Robinson, who has 360 total yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. Like the Rumble in the Jungle, this is a matchup between true running back heavyweights who are stylistically opposed but spectacularly successful in their approaches.

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Falcons players expect a true home-field advantage on Sunday night. The organization has planned a Red Out for the game, so any fans in attendance are asked to wear red and match the Falcons' jerseys.