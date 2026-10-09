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NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 5, Falcons or Ravens?

The Falcons have balled out in prime time the last two weeks and now return home for a big matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Can they keep their hot streak going?

Oct 09, 2026 at 11:02 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have become media darlings after two convincing victories in prime time, but players and coaches both know that won't last unless they remain fully committed to their upcoming opponent. And Atlanta has a big one on deck for "Sunday Night Football."

The Baltimore Ravens come to town for a battle of the birds inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While it remains to be seen whether two-time MVP Lamar Jackson will lead the Ravens at quarterback on Sunday, they will have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry ready to go. The Falcons, of course, have their own All-Pro running back in Bijan Robinson, who has 360 total yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. Like the Rumble in the Jungle, this is a matchup between true running back heavyweights who are stylistically opposed but spectacularly successful in their approaches.

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Falcons players expect a true home-field advantage on Sunday night. The organization has planned a Red Out for the game, so any fans in attendance are asked to wear red and match the Falcons' jerseys.

"We need all our fans to show up," Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. "We're super excited to be back home. Obviously, we've been away these past couple weeks, so super excited to be back in front of our home crowd. And obviously a prime-time game, so we can't wait to see everybody pack out the Benz."

Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday night between the Falcons and Ravens.

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NFL Expert Picks for Ravens vs. Falcons

Author | OutletFalcons or Ravens?
Jeremy Fowler | ESPNFalcons
Dan Graziano | ESPNFalcons
Pamela Maldonado | ESPNFalcons
Ben Solak | ESPNFalcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPNFalcons
Jeremy Bergman | NFL.comFalcons
Gennaro Filice | NFL.comFalcons
Dan Parr | NFL.comFalcons
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsRavens
John Breech | CBS SportsFalcons
Albert Breer | Sports IllustratedRavens
Mike Kadlik | Sports IllustratedFalcons
Conor Orr | Sports IllustratedFalcons
John Pluym | Sports IllustratedFalcons

For more complete picks and analysis, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and NFL.com.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Ravens

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Ravens match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Baltimore in Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani #7 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999.
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Winslow Oliver #33 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999.
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Baltimore Ravens on October 3, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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DT Grady Jarrett, DE Takk McKinley force Lamar Jackson to fumble
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