Practice report: Offense takes a lap, fans return and defense rules the day

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Several Falcons have taken a lap for a mental lapse. It has been happening since the spring. Hayden Hurst did it Thursday after a false start. Grady Jarrett went for a jog Friday following an offsides infraction.

The entire offensive unit took a lap on Saturday afternoon during the first truly open practice.

Head coach Arthur Smith had some fun when asked why it happened.

"We were just saying hi to the fans," Smith said with a grin. "(Falcons VP of Football Communications David Bassity) said it would look nice to come over a wave. They clapped for them. We were just trying to give back to the fans."

Why then, Arthur, didn't defenders go with them?

"I look at their GPS numbers yesterday I thought they ran too much," Smith said, his poker face cracking. "I said, 'offense, it's your turn. Make sure you welcome the fans.'"

Quarterback Matt Ryan – even he was part of the jogging brigade – offer some insight on what happened, while leaving some pertinent details out.

"We screwed up, all 11 of us," Ryan said. "Arthur was not too please with that and sent us on our way."

Smith isn't the first coach to make players run after making an avoidable mistake. It happens at all levels – including my son's tee ball team – and sets a proper tone of accountability and focus.

"The point of it is to find creative ways reminding them you have to be disciplined," Smith said. "There's a lot to it. People do it in Pee Wee football. A lot of the same things work in the NFL if you have the right guys."

Smith has guys who have bought into his style. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett called Smith's practices a "breath of fresh air." Ryan pointed out why Smith as gained player respect so quickly.

"His style is very up front, very honest and loud," Ryan said. "He lets guys know what he expects from you. We've bought into that. He's clear about what he expects from you. Whether that's in meetings or on the field, he'll remind you what he expects from you while you're on the field. I like that and I respect that. I think guys have bought into that, too.