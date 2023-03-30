NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bucky Brooks has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall 

Date: Mar. 28

Mar. 28 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: The ultra-explosive defender possesses the traits, tools and versatility to be effective in the interior or off the edge as a pass rusher.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Date: Mar. 28

Mar. 28 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Atlanta needs help up front after fielding a moribund pass rush last year. In 2022, the Falcons ranked last in sacks per dropback (3.5%) and pressure rate (20.2%). They signed defensive tackle David Onyemata and returned edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, but they need someone like Murphy off the edge. Murphy had 18 sacks and 31 tackles for loss over three seasons at Clemson.

Date: Mar. 27

Mar. 27 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: One spot that still stands out as a massive need is edge rusher, so they select Wilson, my No. 6 prospect in the draft.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date: Mar. 27

Mar. 27 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Analysis: Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Falcons here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. And then showed last week at his pro day nine pounds heavier, and by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent.

Diante Lee, The Athletic

Date: Mar. 28

Mar. 28 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: With the hiring of Ryan Nielsen as the Falcons' defensive coordinator, the players' body types need to reflect what we know matters to coaches from Dennis Allen's tree. Wilson is enormous in stature, standing at 6-foot-6 and striking blockers with 270 pounds behind his 35.5-inch arms. He is a bit raw as a pure pass rusher, but he does understand how to create proper angles to crush the pocket as a power rusher, and he's quietly more explosive and smooth than his frame would suggest.

Wilson can be a powerful run defender at his best, too, and Texas Tech regularly moved him inside to play defensive tackle. His skill set fills a severe need for the Falcons, whose defense has been woefully unproductive in creating havoc in the backfield.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Date: Mar. 28

Mar. 28 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Analysis: Here's another very viable spot for Lamar, but Atlanta seems intent on a slower rebuild. Adding Taylor Heinicke to a QB room with Desmond Ridder and signing some of their offensive linemen provides a pretty solid landing spot for Richardson to sit, learn and prepare for next year while also fitting in nicely with an Arthur Smith system.

Date: Mar. 24

Mar. 24 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: Van Ness has a skill set not unlike last year's No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker. His measurements and athletic test results are similar to Walker's; same story with the Iowa product's versatility to stand up or shift inside, using his length and motor to wreak havoc. If the Falcons are really going multiple under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, Van Ness would be a great fit.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date: Mar. 24

Mar. 24 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: Again, the EDGE rusher class is deep, and Wilson could be the first off the board. In this mock, he's heading to Atlanta. The Falcons have restocked their secondary and OL in free agency, leading me to believe this is the area they'll focus on in the first round.

Greg Auman, Fox Sports

Date: Mar. 23

Mar. 23 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: Pass rush has been a glaring need for the Falcons, who have 23 fewer sacks than the next-closest NFL team over the past two years. Wilson is big enough to help Atlanta's run defense as well, with 27.5 tackles for loss over his final two years with the Red Raiders. Finding a playmaking edge rusher is a bigger priority than offensive line, even with Atlanta's choice of this year's class at No. 8.

Date: Mar. 23

Mar. 23 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson