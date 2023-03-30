Presented by

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bucky Brooks has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall 

Mike Tannenbaum, Charles Davis has Clemson's Myles Murphy linked to Atlanta in first round

Mar 30, 2023 at 08:00 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to, at No. 8 overall and beyond, in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2023 NFL Draft.

College pro day's are in full effect and free agency is slowing down, which means the draft is inching closer. Today's mock draft roundup is stacked with defensive lineman and just one quarterback. There are no cornerbacks linked to the Falcons in comparison to last week's roundup.

RELATED CONTENT:

Let's take a look at who analysts have the Falcons drafting at No. 8 overall in the latest mock drafts:

MockDraft 1920x1080 roundup (5)

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

  • Date: Mar. 28
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: The ultra-explosive defender possesses the traits, tools and versatility to be effective in the interior or off the edge as a pass rusher.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

  • Date: Mar. 28
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Atlanta needs help up front after fielding a moribund pass rush last year. In 2022, the Falcons ranked last in sacks per dropback (3.5%) and pressure rate (20.2%). They signed defensive tackle David Onyemata and returned edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, but they need someone like Murphy off the edge. Murphy had 18 sacks and 31 tackles for loss over three seasons at Clemson.

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

  • Date: Mar. 27
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: One spot that still stands out as a massive need is edge rusher, so they select Wilson, my No. 6 prospect in the draft.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

  • Date: Mar. 27
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Analysis: Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a '21 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Falcons here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. And then showed last week at his pro day nine pounds heavier, and by several accounts, winded after his workout. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent.

Diante Lee, The Athletic

  • Date: Mar. 28
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: With the hiring of Ryan Nielsen as the Falcons' defensive coordinator, the players' body types need to reflect what we know matters to coaches from Dennis Allen's tree. Wilson is enormous in stature, standing at 6-foot-6 and striking blockers with 270 pounds behind his 35.5-inch arms. He is a bit raw as a pure pass rusher, but he does understand how to create proper angles to crush the pocket as a power rusher, and he's quietly more explosive and smooth than his frame would suggest.

Wilson can be a powerful run defender at his best, too, and Texas Tech regularly moved him inside to play defensive tackle. His skill set fills a severe need for the Falcons, whose defense has been woefully unproductive in creating havoc in the backfield.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

  • Date: Mar. 28
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Analysis: Here's another very viable spot for Lamar, but Atlanta seems intent on a slower rebuild. Adding Taylor Heinicke to a QB room with Desmond Ridder and signing some of their offensive linemen provides a pretty solid landing spot for Richardson to sit, learn and prepare for next year while also fitting in nicely with an Arthur Smith system.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

  • Date: Mar. 24
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: Van Ness has a skill set not unlike last year's No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker. His measurements and athletic test results are similar to Walker's; same story with the Iowa product's versatility to stand up or shift inside, using his length and motor to wreak havoc. If the Falcons are really going multiple under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, Van Ness would be a great fit.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

  • Date: Mar. 24
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: Again, the EDGE rusher class is deep, and Wilson could be the first off the board. In this mock, he's heading to Atlanta. The Falcons have restocked their secondary and OL in free agency, leading me to believe this is the area they'll focus on in the first round.

Greg Auman, Fox Sports

  • Date: Mar. 23
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: Pass rush has been a glaring need for the Falcons, who have 23 fewer sacks than the next-closest NFL team over the past two years. Wilson is big enough to help Atlanta's run defense as well, with 27.5 tackles for loss over his final two years with the Red Raiders. Finding a playmaking edge rusher is a bigger priority than offensive line, even with Atlanta's choice of this year's class at No. 8.

Charles Davis, NFL.com

  • Date: Mar. 23
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Edge rusher has been a screaming need for the Falcons for a couple of seasons. It's an easy trip to Atlanta from Clemson for the talented Murphy.

696x400 (flex)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Oregon cornerback at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper Jr. has Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Georgia Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Dane Brugler, Vinnie Iyer has Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr. has Falcons taking Iowa State Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Bucky Brooks has Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski linked to the Falcons in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic analyst gives Texas Tech edge rusher to Falcons at No. 8

In addition to Tyree Wilson, Clemson's Myles Murphy, Ohio State's Paris Johnson often linked to Atlanta

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons taking Iowa edge rusher at No. 8 overall

Mel Kiper links Clemson's Myles Murphy to Atlanta in first round

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic has Falcons taking offensive lineman at No. 8 overall

Penn State cornerback, Texas Tech edge rusher also among those linked to Falcons in first round

news

NBC Sports links Falcons with physical wide receiver in latest mock draft roundup

Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II are latest players linked to the Falcons for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons get a steal in first round in latest mock draft roundup

Evan Neal, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, and Jameson Williams are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

The Ringer has Falcons selecting 'electric, field-turning' receiver in first round

Jameson Williams, Malik Willis, Garrett Wilson, and Kyle Hamilton are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NBC sports has Falcons taking 'perfect long-term' quarterback in first round

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Garrett Wilson, and Drake London are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

CBS sports has Falcons taking 'marquee' talent in first round

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker, Drake London, and Garrett Wilson are the latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Top News

Falcons sign WR Scotty Miller to one-year deal

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Bucky Brooks has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Report: Falcons agree to terms with Pro Bowler Calais Campbell

Arthur Blank, Terry Fontenot discuss Falcons decision to roll with Desmond Ridder

Advertising