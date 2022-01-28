Cordarrelle Patterson named PFWA's co-most improved player

Falcons do-it-all offensive weapon shared the honor with Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

Jan 28, 2022 at 01:55 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

af_22_social_patterson_co-most-improved-player-oty__16x9_1

Cordarrelle Patterson shocked the league in his first season in Atlanta. Patterson had career highs in almost every offensive category.

And now he is being recognized for his stellar season.

Patterson was named the Pro Football Writer's co-most improved player, the organization announced Friday. He shares the honor with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Patterson is the second player in team history to win the award since PFWA began it in 2000. Vic Beasley Jr. won in 2016.

In his ninth season in the league, Patterson found a home in Atlanta and Arthur Smith's offense. He led the team in receiving touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and return kicks, though he took a step back in that role. Patterson's biggest moment of the season came in week nine against the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons were 3-4 heading into the New Orleans game, with two division losses. Going on 0-3 in the division through their first eight games would have been a significant setback for their playoff hopes. It was the fourth quarter, and the Falcons were down 25-24 with just over a minute remaining.

Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in photos

Take a look at our favorite images of Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in 2021-22.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jeremy Reper/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Matt Ryan quarterback #2 celebrate a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Matt Ryan quarterback #2 celebrate a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jeremy Reper/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday September 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday September 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 plays catch with fans before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Karl L. Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 plays catch with fans before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Karl L. Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after a big play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after a big play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrive to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrive to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 shows off his cleats during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 shows off his cleats during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31st, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31st, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dan Anderson/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dan Anderson/Atlanta Falcons)

Dan Anderson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 cleats prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 69

A view of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 cleats prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)

Ben Ludeman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)

Courtney Culbreath/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)

Courtney Culbreath/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of Cordarrelle Patterson's cleats during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 69

A general view of Cordarrelle Patterson's cleats during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
View of the socks worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 69

View of the socks worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during warmups prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during warmups prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 hugs owner Arthur Blank before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 hugs owner Arthur Blank before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prays before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prays before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 huddles together with other players before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 huddles together with other players before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes photos during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes photos during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 holds up a sign after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 holds up a sign after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/Matthew Grimes 2022
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Patterson lined up at wide receiver across from Saints defensive back Paulson Adebob. Patterson planted his left foot faking out Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo, used his track speed to sprint by Adebo, and caught a perfectly placed ball from Ryan. Patterson tip-toed down the sidelines and moved upfield, gaining 64-yards before being forced out of bounds.

The catch set up a 29-yard game-winning field goal for Younghoe Koo, moving the Falcons to 4-4 on the year with a crucial divisional win. And Patterson finished the game with nine catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Patterson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he has campaigned for the team to resign him.

Whether or not he returns to the Falcons in 2022, though, his career year and gashing of the Falcons biggest rival cemented his place as one of the most memorable Falcons ever.

