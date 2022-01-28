Cordarrelle Patterson named PFWA's co-most improved player

Cordarrelle Patterson shocked the league in his first season in Atlanta. Patterson had career highs in almost every offensive category.
And now he is being recognized for his stellar season.
Patterson was named the Pro Football Writer's co-most improved player, the organization announced Friday. He shares the honor with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Patterson is the second player in team history to win the award since PFWA began it in 2000. Vic Beasley Jr. won in 2016.
In his ninth season in the league, Patterson found a home in Atlanta and Arthur Smith's offense. He led the team in receiving touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and return kicks, though he took a step back in that role. Patterson's biggest moment of the season came in week nine against the New Orleans Saints.
The Falcons were 3-4 heading into the New Orleans game, with two division losses. Going on 0-3 in the division through their first eight games would have been a significant setback for their playoff hopes. It was the fourth quarter, and the Falcons were down 25-24 with just over a minute remaining.
Take a look at our favorite images of Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in 2021-22.
Patterson lined up at wide receiver across from Saints defensive back Paulson Adebob. Patterson planted his left foot faking out Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo, used his track speed to sprint by Adebo, and caught a perfectly placed ball from Ryan. Patterson tip-toed down the sidelines and moved upfield, gaining 64-yards before being forced out of bounds.
The catch set up a 29-yard game-winning field goal for Younghoe Koo, moving the Falcons to 4-4 on the year with a crucial divisional win. And Patterson finished the game with nine catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Patterson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he has campaigned for the team to resign him.
Whether or not he returns to the Falcons in 2022, though, his career year and gashing of the Falcons biggest rival cemented his place as one of the most memorable Falcons ever.
