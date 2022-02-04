Terry Fontenot discusses Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, Cordarrelle Patterson, 2022 NFL draft

Still, anyone that watched the Falcons in 2021 knows that Ryan's numbers do not tell the entire story.

There was a revolving door at the wide receiver position for much of the year, with Calvin Ridley only playing five games, Russell Gage battling injury during a subpar first half of the season, and the Falcons offensive line struggled. Ryan was not perfect, of course, but he did enough in 2021 to give general Terry Fontenot confidence heading into next season.

"When you talk about an unselfish guy, smart, tough, a good teammate and the way they prepare and the way they focus – that's who Matt is," Fontenot told Atlantafalcons.com on Wednesday. "There's always gonna be adversity. We're always gonna deal with that; that's why you gotta have tough-minded players with the right mindset so they can handle that adversity, and that's who Matt is."

That said, the Falcons aren't making any bold proclamations about Ryan or the status of any other player heading into the offseason.

"Matt knows how we feel about him. But you're not going to get like a hot take from me today to ever back ourselves into a corner," Arthur Smith said when asked about Ryan's future following the Falcons regular-season finale. "Everything is evaluated every year, and that's the way it goes in the NFL."

Along with Ryan's season, the landscape of the NFL, and particularly the NFC South, may also be giving the Falcons confidence in 2022. Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday, and the Buccaneers have nineteen free agents, including Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, and Chris Godwin.

Sean Payton announced he was stepping away from coaching the Saints last week, who have $75 million in dead cap, per OverTheCap, and have questions at the quarterback position. The Panthers finished last in the division and have uncertainty at the quarterback position with Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Cam Newton all starting games in 2021.