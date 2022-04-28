NBC Sports links Falcons with physical wide receiver in latest mock draft roundup

Peter King, NBC Sports

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Drake London, USC

Analysis: "Kind of the first "they could do five things here" pick. I'm going with the receiver I hear they love. Some teams knocked London for not running a 40 in the runup to the draft after a late-October broken ankle caused him to miss USC's last four games; he's estimated at about 4.5, which is not top-end speed. Everything else about his game is top-end. His average game in 2021 (15 targets, 11 catches, 136 yards, one TD) was notable. Everyone knew the ball was coming to him, and his competitiveness in multiple coverages caught eyes. To keep up that level of production game after game is something that separates London from the other receivers in this crop. As for the Falcons' need at wideout: When the guys in three-receiver formations look to be Olamide Zaccheaus, Auden Tate and Damiere Byrd … I rest my case."

Mark Maske, Washington Post

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Analysis: "This team is bereft of offensive talent beyond Kyle Pitts and while QB is a need, you could argue that wide receiver is an even bigger one. And Garrett Wilson is special."

Ben Volin, Boston Globe

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Analysis: "The Falcons have a ton of needs on defense, and obviously need a long-term solution at quarterback. But they have always had premier talent at wide receiver, and now have a gaping void without Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. They go with another Alabama product in Williams, who is expected to recover fine from his ACL injury."

