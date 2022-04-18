Wyche: How Marcus Mariota could fit into Falcons long-term QB plan

Harrington failed to take advantage of his final chance to start in the chaotic 13-games-and-done season under coach Bobby Petrino. Mariota is coming into a far more stable leadership situation under Smith, with whom he played under with the Titans before being replaced by Ryan Tannehill in 2019.

Following the disastrous 2007 season, Atlanta wound up with the No. 3 overall pick, which it used on Ryan. No one, trust me, no one in the organization wants to revisit what that team went through as a roadmap to how they find their next quarterback.

The foundation laid by Smith and his staff last season, when the 7-10 record was viewed league-wide as a commendable showing based on some of the roster upheaval, was too vital to take steps backward.

Yet, is going through a season with Mariota and waiting to add a quarterback next season the best way to find the long-term successor? There's a risk in that.

The Falcons might not be in draft position to take the elite quarterback prospects in the 2023 class. Those quarterbacks pegged as likely top picks could get hurt, or have a flaw exposed that hurts their appeal. There aren't many top-shelf quarterbacks slated to be free-agents in 2023. Trading for a veteran would be the more likely route if that's the best option.

GM hat time: Drafting a rookie provides some relatively inexpensive cost certainty at quarterback for five years. Adding a top-shelf vet is going to cost $40 million or more annually.

Then again, if Mariota plays well and gains the trust the same way his draft classmate Jameis Winston has gained the trust of the Saints organization, the Falcons might back into the answer to their biggest question.

"It's going to be tough. That's part of it," Mariota said. "At the end of the day, I'm looking at things as though it will allow guys to gravitate toward each other and create a foundation for the future. It might not be pretty, and we may have to claw to win games. That's the culture you want to build in terms of toughness and culture mindset of winning.