Eight at No. 8: Should Falcons fortify offensive line with Charles Cross?

Why the Falcons should take Cross

The Falcons need stability up front before they even think about a quarterback of the future. They need anchors, trustworthy individuals who can be counted on at all times. Cross is that guys. A few pieces of evidence to prove that point: His player comps are Tristan Wirfs and Laremy Tunsil. You want guys like that.

And then there's this from his NFL.com player evaluation: "Cross' play strength, hand placement and body control should allow for a relatively smooth transition into the league, where he can become a good, long-time starter at either tackle position."

The Falcons will need an anchor at right tackle, someone who could transition to the left side if Jake Matthews either moves on or retires at some point in the distance. Cross can do all those things. There are some who believe he's the best offensive tackle in this NFL Draft class. We could easily look back in five years and find that statement to be true.