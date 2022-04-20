Eight at No. 8: Is a Sauce Gardner pairing with AJ Terrell possible for the Falcons in 2022? 

Why the Falcons should take Gardner

Close your eyes for a quick second and just imagine the pairing of Gardner and AJ Terrell in the Falcons secondary. One could argue there wouldn't be a pairing quite like it in the NFL's entirety. It would be a thing of beauty to see Gardner play opposite Terrell. Could it be the best young cornerback duo to grace the league in a while? It has that type of potential.

Through two years in the league, Terrell has established himself as one the best - if not the best - corner in the NFL. With a few more interceptions, there would be very few who could contend with Terrell at the position. The 2021 season showed just how much opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks view Terrell: They didn't want to challenge him. It's not dissimilar to how opponents viewed Gardner at Cincinnati. In Bruce Feldman's mock draft, an anonymous coaching source said Gardner gave everyone pause.

"I thought he was very good but I didn't know how good he was because nobody ever really went at him. We didn't want to," Feldman reported the source saying. "We put a slapdick (receiver) over there the whole game and never looked at him. He's imposing. His parameters are elite in terms of his size, range and speed."