McElhaney: Why the Falcons should not draft a quarterback at No. 8

It may not be the most exciting solution, but could it be more important for the long-term health of the organization to wait to find a solution at quarterback? 

Apr 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AP22068788487012
Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (11) throws the ball at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

I am not ready to pull the trigger to take a quarterback at No. 8. I wasn't two months ago and with two weeks to go until the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, I'm still not.

Do I think quarterback is a significant need for this organization? Yes. Absolutely. Do I think it's as significant of a need to find a long-term solution in two weeks? No. No I don't.

RELATED CONTENT:

If you read my recent ranking of the Falcons greatest positional needs ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, you saw I did put quarterback on the list, but it barely broke the top-5 needs I feel like this roster has. To explain why I feel this way, and the subsequent patience I feel that the organization can work with, I have broken down my thinking into two schools of thought.

The first thought is relatively simple: I am not sold on the speculative long-term success in the league of this batch of draftable quarterbacks. I am not in love with any of these quarterbacks. I'm just not.

I hope they all prove me wrong and go on to have long, prosperous careers in the league. I do. However, I worry about Kenny Pickett's ball security, Malik Willis' spur-of-the-moment decision-making, Desmond Ridder's timing and Matt Corral's durability. For me, those worries keep me from taking any of them at No. 8. And that's really what we're talking about here, right? Should the Falcons take a quarterback with the No. 8 overall pick? I would have to say no.

I would say no for another reason, too, and it has so much to do with something Terry Fontenot has said time and time again: That the Falcons won't reach for a quarterback. I am under the belief that if they did take a quarterback at No. 8 that it would be a reach, ultimately going against everything this leadership has previously said they would not do.

I think the Falcons have a chance to be patient in their quarterback decision, which I realize is not a fan-approved way of thinking, but I am thinking about this decision through the lens of the long-term health of a franchise. I want the Falcons to be 110 percent confident in this decision when they make it.

In another year's time, Atlanta's cap space accumulates in a way we haven't seen it do for this organization in years. The Falcons are projected to have over $100 million in cap savings in 2023. This puts them in the position to be true movers and shakers in the free agency and trade markets.

If the Falcons want to draft Matt Ryan's successor, I believe next year's draft class has the showstoppers. I also believe the Falcons will be in a position to draft the guy they want to, whether that be with a top-5 draft pick or trading up to grab him. Regardless, I like next year's quarterbacks more than this year's. There's a risk in waiting, obviously. No one knows what another year will change about these prospects. It's a risk I am OK with taking, though, because I do not think it's entirely necessarily to look at a young quarterback as the savior of a franchise.

I say this because I am not writing off the possibility of the Falcons putting together a blockbuster trade offer to get the exact veteran quarterback they want into Atlanta if they so choose. They'll have the assets and the funds to do so in 2023. This is the way the league has trended for a while now, with veteran quarterbacks making significant moves every offseason of the last five years. The Falcons would be in the position to make a team (and player) a significant offer to get who they want.

Why waste these two options reaching for a quarterback right now in this draft? Because that's what I think the Falcons would be doing: Reaching.

Just get through 2022. It may not be the best, most exciting season ever but it sets you up to have the opportunity to build exactly what you want for 2023 and beyond.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons could find their future franchise quarterback in the draft.

news

Falcons bring back wide receiver as off-season programs begin

Atlanta has signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal.

news

Falcons bring in defensive line reinforcement on one-year deal

Vincent Taylor is coming off an ankle injury that sidelined him through majority of the 2021 season.

news

Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

We also see who Falcons fans want at No. 8 overall

news

Wyche: How Marcus Mariota could fit into Falcons long-term QB plan

Mariota looking to end "bridge quarterback" conversation with solid play, leadership

news

NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker goes No. 1, Kenny Pickett top QB taken and Falcons land quality pass rusher

Desmond Ridder goes to Seahawks at No. 9, Saints get Malik Willis at No. 16

news

Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper passes away at 49

Jasper played six seasons with Atlanta during a nine-year NFL career

news

Bair Mail: On 2022 expectations, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Desmond Ridder, trading down for a receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

You also have a chance to make the Falcons pick in this Friday mailbag

news

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Wilson had drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs for his speed and big-play ability.

news

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Wilson had drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs for his speed and big-play ability.

news

Eight at No. 8: Should Falcons fortify offensive line with Charles Cross?

Falcons offensive line would get huge boost, skill players would benefit, by taking Mississippi State alum in 2022 NFL Draft

Top News

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

McElhaney: Why the Falcons should not draft a quarterback at No. 8

Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

Wyche: How Marcus Mariota could fit into Falcons long-term QB plan

Advertising