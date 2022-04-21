Eight at No. 8: Why Jermaine Johnson could be a great fit for Falcons

Why the Falcons should take Johnson

Johnson may not have Walker's straight-line speed -- it's close -- or Thibodeaux's bend, but he is strong at the point of attack and as relentless as anyone getting after the ball carrier. Notice how I said ball carrier instead of quarterback? That's because he defends the run and pass hard. He's a physical player who can set a good edge and get into the backfield on passing downs using both power and speed.

Oh, and he's a bigger dude (though not massive) at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds. And he's quicker than you think, with straight speed and initial quickness shown with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and a 10-yard split in the 97th percentile of all combine participants.

Sounds like a Dean Pees scheme fit to me. He's a player who could thrive in this defense and be a strong contributor to an 11-man effort. That's a major factor in building a good defense, especially when looking for three-down defenders.

You don't just want someone who only shows up with a strip sack. Those are obviously huge plays you want top picks to make, but some of the best efforts don't show up in the stat sheet. Johnson gives you all that plus a penchant for making a big-time plays.

All that was evident during an excellent week at the Senior Bowl, which punctuated a monster 2021 season where he had 70 tackles, including 17.5 for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 46 overall quarterback pressures and 2 forced fumbles.

While analysts says he needs some technical refinement, that's what coaches are for, and the Falcons have a darn good one in outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.