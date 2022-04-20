A trade for A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, and other potential draft day moves 

It has been well documented that Arthur Smith likes to have big physical wide receivers who earn yards after the catch and can serve as stout blockers in the run game. That style of play sounds a lot like A.J. Brown, who Smith coached in Tennessee. Brown has become one of the most promising receivers in the NFL. He is entering the final year of his contract and is reportedly looking for an extension before returning the field this season. He didn't report for Titans OTAs, removed "Tennessee" from his social media bio and released a flurry of cryptic tweets seemingly directed towards the Titans front office.