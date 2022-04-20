A trade for A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, and other potential draft day moves 

A look at four potential draft day trades the Falcons could make in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Apr 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AF_20211118_NEPatATL_KH1_8409 (1)
Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is seen on the field talking with head coach Arthur Smith prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching – just nine days away for those keeping count. Players are back in team facilities, with OTA's beginning across the league. The busiest NFL offseason in recent memory has slowed down as the superstar-trade frenzy has run its course.

So far, the top ten picks have stood pat after the Seahawks acquired the ninth pick from the Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. That may change on draft night, and in the days leading up to it, as teams look to supplant others, to select a potential superstar or contributor.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons have five picks in the top 82 and needs at almost every position. Still, with that amount of capital, a draft-day trade is likely.

Here are moves the Falcons could make on draft day:

Trade down from eight with Green Bay Packers

Falcons trade No. 8 for Packers No. 22 and No. 52

The Packers gained the No. 22 pick in addition to other compensation when they traded All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers' window to win a Super Bowl is not getting any bigger as Aaron Rodgers grows older and arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL just walked out of the door. The Packers make a splash and trade up to No. 8, where they can snag one of the top tackles in the draft, an edge rusher, or the top receiver. Rodgers is ecstatic.

Trade up with Houston Texans

Falcons trade No. 8, No. 82 (Indianapolis), 2023 Third round pick for Texans No. 3

The Falcons personnel department was in full force at Cincinnati's Pro Day. Many believed that that was for the Falcons to see quarterback Desmond Ridder, which definitely could have played a part, but the Falcons may have also wanted another chance to talk with cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Gardner did not work out at Cincinnati's pro day because he performed phenomenally at the NFL Combine. The pro day allows scouts to answer any lingering questions by having conversations with the player, teammates, coaches, and families at their pro day. The Falcons could have been doing that with Gardner in Cincinnati.

The Falcons move up ahead of the Jets to select Gardner and put together what will be one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL in Gardner and A.J. Terrell, or pounce on one of the top edge rushers to help their pass rush, which was second to last in the NFL in sacks last season.

Trade for A.J. Brown

Falcons trade: No. 43, No. 190, 2023 fourth round pick (Tennessee)

It has been well documented that Arthur Smith likes to have big physical wide receivers who earn yards after the catch and can serve as stout blockers in the run game. That style of play sounds a lot like A.J. Brown, who Smith coached in Tennessee. Brown has become one of the most promising receivers in the NFL. He is entering the final year of his contract and is reportedly looking for an extension before returning the field this season. He didn't report for Titans OTAs, removed "Tennessee" from his social media bio and released a flurry of cryptic tweets seemingly directed towards the Titans front office.

The Falcons and Titans make a blockbuster receiver in back-to-back off-seasons, and this time Smith is doing backflips, as he gets to reunite with Brown. The Falcons will need to likely release players or restructure deals to sign him to a multi-year extension.

Trade for DK Metcalf

Falcons trade: No. 43, 2023 fourth round pick (Tennessee)

Since Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have been the topic of many trade rumors in the NFL. It is believed that Metcalf could be moved at the right price, and, at 6-foot-3 228 pounds, with 4.3 speed, Metcalf is precisely the kind of receiver that Smith would love to have in his offense.

If this trade happened, the Falcons would need to confirm that Metcalf, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, would sign an extension and create space for him. Regardless, this move secures the wide receiver one the Falcons desperately need while holding on to their first-round draft pick.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons could find their future franchise quarterback in the draft.

news

McElhaney: Why the Falcons should not draft a quarterback at No. 8

It may not be the most exciting solution, but could it be more important for the long-term health of the organization to wait to find a solution at quarterback?

news

Falcons bring back wide receiver as off-season programs begin

Atlanta has signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal.

news

Falcons bring in defensive line reinforcement on one-year deal

Vincent Taylor is coming off an ankle injury that sidelined him through majority of the 2021 season.

news

Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

We also see who Falcons fans want at No. 8 overall

news

Wyche: How Marcus Mariota could fit into Falcons long-term QB plan

Mariota looking to end "bridge quarterback" conversation with solid play, leadership

news

NFL Mock Draft: Travon Walker goes No. 1, Kenny Pickett top QB taken and Falcons land quality pass rusher

Desmond Ridder goes to Seahawks at No. 9, Saints get Malik Willis at No. 16

news

Former Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper passes away at 49

Jasper played six seasons with Atlanta during a nine-year NFL career

news

Bair Mail: On 2022 expectations, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Desmond Ridder, trading down for a receiver in 2022 NFL Draft

You also have a chance to make the Falcons pick in this Friday mailbag

news

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Wilson had drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs for his speed and big-play ability.

news

Eight at No. 8: Garrett Wilson could rejuvenate Falcons receiving corps

Wilson had drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. and Stefon Diggs for his speed and big-play ability.

Top News

A trade for A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, and other potential draft day moves

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

McElhaney: Why the Falcons should not draft a quarterback at No. 8

Bair Mail: On Dean Pees' defense, George Pickens and other Day 2 WR options, Julio Jones, NFL Draft rankings

Advertising