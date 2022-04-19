Matt Corral, Malik Willis, other potential Falcon quarterbacks in 2022 NFL Draft

Howell has seemingly been on the outside looking in at the group of four quarterbacks who are widely considered to be the top four in the draft. Howell is undersized at 6-foot-1 but has the confidence and arm strength to push the ball downfield. After losing his top two targets in 2020, Howell showed his skill as a runner, making plays when receivers weren't open. Howell rushed for 828 yards and eleven touchdowns – compared to just 146 and five touchdowns in 2020 – and threw for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021. The amount of sacks Howell took is a slight concern —he took 22 on third down, the most of any draft-eligible quarterback in 2021 — but his confidence and adaptable skill set could be something the Falcons see potential in.