Falcons have eighth most valuable NFL draft capital

The Jets, Eagles, Giants, Jaguars, Lions, Broncos, and Ravens are the only teams with more capital in the 2022 NFL Draft

Feb 24, 2022 at 02:12 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

smith.fontenot.collab
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

In general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith's second offseason, they will have the luxury of having one of the best opportunities to build through the draft in the league. The Falcons will have eight picks in the 2022 NFL draft, including four selections in the top 74 picks, giving Atlanta the eighth highest draft capital in the NFL. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Jets, Eagles, Giants, Jaguars, Lions, Broncos, and Ravens are the only teams with more draft capital.

The Falcons' place at eight comes largely because of one of the first big moves of Fontenot's time in Atlanta. Fontenot traded one of the best players in Falcons' history in wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick.

Jones' battled injuries in 2021, finishing with career lows in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. The second-round pick will be No. 58 in this year's draft, giving the Falcons two choices in the second round. The Falcons could use these picks for two players who likely would be expected to contribute in year one or use them to move into the first round and select a player that they are in love with. The options are endless as they could also trade back or even package these picks to get a player around the league.  

While having many picks looks like a great idea and strategy on paper, having draft capital is not always an indicator that a team will become successful.

Rookie Year in Review: Kyle Pitts' 2021 Season

Kyle Pitts broke records during his rookie year, so we're breaking out our favorite photos.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks back from warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks back from warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the locker room before the Falcon's pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the locker room before the Falcon's pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 high fives a fan after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 high fives a fan after the Falcon's second pre-season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, August 21, 2021. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendleton/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Matt Pendleton/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday September 25, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday September 25, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins #94, nose tackle Raekwon Davis #98, and free safety Jevon Holland #8 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses with Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins #94, nose tackle Raekwon Davis #98, and free safety Jevon Holland #8 after their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with tight end Lee Smith #85 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a long pass during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after a long reception during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after a long reception during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 47

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight ends pose after their game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight ends pose after their game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday January 1, 2022. (Photo by Austin Hittel/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday January 1, 2022. (Photo by Austin Hittel/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 share a moment together during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 share a moment together during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 47

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers, for example, used a second-round pick in 2016 on Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo, who struggled and was waived by the team after a season.

Every NFL team passed on Seahawks Pro-Bowl receiver DK Metcalf before being taken with the 64th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. There were some players who were selected ahead of Metcalf that teams should feel comfortable about, like 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel or Titans receiver A.J. Brown. Still, others like Eagles receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry were clearly missteps.

The Rams will not pick in the first round until 2024, after trading future first-round picks for Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, and even Brandin Cooks and Jared Goff, who are no longer with the team. That makes seven straight drafts without a first-round pick.

They also traded their second and third-round picks in 2022 for Von Miller. general manager Les Snead has embraced their strategy, even proudly drinking from a mug that read "F*ck them picks." The process paid off as the Rams won Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

There's also the strategy of trading capital for higher picks.

The Chicago Bears traded their No.3, No. 67, No. 70, and No. 111 draft selections to the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, which became quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is no longer with the team.

In that same draft, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their No. 27 overall pick, a third-round pick, and a first-round pick in 2018 to the Buffalo Bills to move up to No. 10 to select Patrick Mahomes. Since Mahomes became the starter, the Chiefs have been to four straight AFC Championships, with one Super Bowl win and two appearances.

So while draft capital is an exciting start to look at, it doesn't matter unless teams are making the right picks, or in the Rams' case, the right trades. Fontenot has revamped the Falcons scouting department and continues to ensure that the Falcons are getting value with those selections or making other moves to maximize that capital.

And time will tell if the Falcons made the right decisions in the 2022 draft.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace joins Falcons scouting staff

Pace will be a senior personnel executive working under Terry Fontenot
news

'Larger than life:' Claude Humphrey had huge impact on Falcons, Tennessee State, on and off the field

Those who knew him well share stories about the Hall of Fame defensive end, who was a role model, leader to many
news

CBS Sports has Falcons selecting game-changing defensive end in first round

Jermaine Johnson, Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley Jr., and David Ojabo linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft. 
news

Bair Mail: Kyle Hamilton or Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ahmad Gardner, a surprise choice at No. 8 overall

We discuss all that, plus prospects of another international game in 2022, in Wednesday's mailbag
news

What is the Falcons most pressing roster need? -- Question of the Week

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith have several areas to address on Falcons roster this offseason
news

Bair Mail: Drafting Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr., trading the Julio Jones pick, Cordarrelle Patterson replicating career-year 

Scott Bair is still on vacation, enjoy Rhim mail today.
news

NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux falls to Falcons at No. 8 overall

Quarterback moves drop Thibodeaux farther than expected, right into Atlanta's lap
news

Bair Mail: Dante Fowler's release, Arthur Blank's patience, Tyler Linderbaum to the Falcons?

Tori McElhaney continues her takeover of Bair Mail. Will this be her last after this installment? 
news

'Trust, honesty and loyalty': Michael Pitre discusses core values, new role as Falcons running backs coach

New Falcons assistant hopes to find a home with Arthur Smith's staff in Atlanta
news

'We need more rings': Arthur Blank reflects on 20 years of ownership, Falcons future

Blank agreed to buy the team from former team President Taylor Smith by signing a cloth napkin 20 years ago. 
news

Falcons release Dante Fowler after two seasons in Atlanta

The outside linebacker accumulated 7.5 sacks through two years.

Top News

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace joins Falcons scouting staff

CBS Sports has Falcons selecting game-changing defensive end in first round

Bair Mail: Kyle Hamilton or Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ahmad Gardner, a surprise choice at No. 8 overall

What is the Falcons most pressing roster need? -- Question of the Week

Advertising