Falcons released offensive lineman who missed entire 2021 season

Matt Gono spent last year on physically unable to perform list

Jan 28, 2022 at 02:56 PM
The Falcons released Matt Gono, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The versatile offensive lineman spent the entire 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list while dealing with an injury, after playing 21 games for the Falcons the previous two seasons.

Gono was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but was consistently inactive that year. He played a bit more in 2019, and then made four starts and played all 16 games in 2020. He primarily worked at left guard and right tackle that year, and was expected to compete for a starting spot at one of those positions in 2021. The season was ultimately a wash, with the Falcons originally holding out hope he could return off PUP at some point during the year. That never happened, and his release now ends his time with the Falcons.

According to NFL Network, citing sources, reports Gono is fully healthy again after shoulder surgery. He'll be free to sign with any team.

