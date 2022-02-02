Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. frequently chosen at No. 8 overall

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are projected to take during the 2022 NFL Draft, especially the No. 8 overall selection. You can see predicted picks from respected sources all in one spot, on this Falcons Mock Draft roundup, which will be published every Wednesday through the NFL Draft.
Mock drafts have been posted in droves recently, since the NFL draft order is locked save the final four still competing for a championship. The most popular and respected analysts have submitted their early prognostications over the past week, so now's a good time to take a look at who analysts think the Falcons will pick at this stage, before free agency or any of the major pre-draft tentpole events.
Let's take a look at NFL draft prospects attached to the Falcons. There are three prospects attached to the Falcons multiple times in the mock drafts listed below.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
- Date: Jan. 21
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Analysis: "The Falcons have some uncertainty at the wide receiver position, and they need to add more firepower to their offense. Head coach Arthur Smith had tremendous success with A.J. Brown in Tennessee, and Burks is a taller version (6-foot-3, 225) of the third-year Titan. He is incredibly strong at the catch point and his blend of speed and strength creates huge plays after the catch."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
- Date: Jan. 25
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: CB Derek Stingley, LSU
Analysis: "Despite a pair of subpar seasons to finish his career at LSU, Stingley is a bona fide five-star talent with outstanding tools and playmaking ability."
Mel Kiper, ESPN
- Date: Jan. 19
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: Derek Stingley, LSU
Analysis: "This was one of the toughest calls of the entire mock. I thought hard about a quarterback. My buddy Chris Mortensen, though, says the Falcons are committed to Matt Ryan for 2022, which means this might be too high to take a QB who's not going to play right away. This is not a class full of surefire starting QBs. If David Ojabo was still on the board, I probably would have gone with him because the Falcons finished last in the league in sacks (18) this season. But there's a little bit of a drop-off in the edge-rush tiers, and my next guy doesn't have a top-10 grade.
"So how about a cornerback to play on the other side of rising star A.J. Terrell? Stingley looked like a potential No. 1 pick when he was dominating as a true freshman on LSU's national title team in 2019, but he was inconsistent in 2020 and then played just three games this season because of a foot injury. A team is going to have to take a little bit of a leap of faith with Stingley because he hasn't played great for two seasons. The draft is all about upside, though, and he has the potential to be a superstar. I'm hoping he can work out at the combine to ease some concerns.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
- Date: Jan. 19
- Falcons pick: No.8
- Selection: EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan
Analysis: "Predictably, the Falcons finished dead-last in the NFL in sacks this season as they sorely lack the edge rush talent to keep offenses off-balance. Still young in football years, Ojabo is still a work in progress, but he has the talent level right now to stress blockers.
Polling several NFL personnel people for this mock, the feedback on Ojabo was he won't be a top-10 pick because of his struggles vs. the run and his relative inexperience. But I'm betting on his ceiling at a premium position to bump him up in this draft class."
Falcons pick: No. 43
Selection: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
Take a look at some of our favorite images of Matt Ryan and the entire Atlanta Falcons squad from the 2021-22 season.
Ryan Davis, CBS Sports
- Date: Feb. 1
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
Analysis: "We wanted to see Sauce Gardner be a little more physical in 2021 and he was that and then some, to the point that he made a legit case to be the best cornerback in this class. He's long, athletic, sticky in coverage, and was rarely out of position during Cincinnati's impressive season. In Atlanta, the Falcons have a lot of needs, but could stand to freshen up the secondary where former first-rounder A.J. Terrell has been great, but there are plenty of questions otherwise."
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
- Date: Jan. 24
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Analysis: "It sounds like there's a chance Calvin Ridley has played his last game in a Falcons uniform. After stepping away from the team for mental health reasons during the season, most recent reports say a fresh start is on the horizon for both sides. The Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts at No. 4 last year, but I don't think that deters them from drafting another big-time difference-maker in the passing game if they move Ridley.
Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Treylon Burks in the same offense? That's giving me vibes of this year's 49ers team with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. It would present so many unique players that it would make them a tough matchup every week."
Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports
- Date: Jan. 12
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: CB Derek Stingley, LSU
Analysis: "It's starting to sound as if Stingley could fall out of the top five, or maybe even top 10. He played only 289 coverage snaps in the past two seasons due to injury. But when healthy, he was totally dominant. Pairing Stingley with rising star AJ Terrell should rapidly improve the 29th-rated pass defense in the NFL."
