Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Eddie Goldman, breakout season candidates, Feleipe Franks and Avery Williams

Dylan Moore from Northeast, Pa.

Hey there buddy, I see a lot of people giving love to Felipe Franks and Avery Williams and it's great. However does them swapping positions actually lower their chances to make the 53 man roster?. Williams should make it due to special teams, but does Franks also fall into that group as well? He had some fun catches already as a TE, but we already have a unicorn there. I love their willingness to do whatever the team needs but it does not bode well for them to me.

Bair: I don't think Avery Williams is going anywhere, considering his value as the return man as special team contributor. I think coaches believe he had a better chance making an impact on offense. He was a successful running back in high school and what makes him a good return man serve him well on offense.

I think it actually helps his odd of making the team that Franks is working as a tight end. They're more likely to keep a third quarterback – several teams keep only two these days – considering he has special teams and possibly on offense. He has some athletic ability and is using to add to his value on the team as a whole.

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Ia.

With so much money tied up in "dead money" this year, I hope the fanbase remains patient as the team fills holes within their budget for both sides of the ball. I hope we'll compete, but this is a transition year (again?). While people say defense may win championships, it's the offense that often wins games during the season. Do you expect to see the most improvement in the offense or defense? Both of have plenty of new faces.

Bair: Always great to hear from you, David. You're right, this another transition year while the Falcons get right with the cap, but this should be the last one. They'll have freedom next year to maneuver through the free-agent market while continuing to add through the draft.

There's a lot of new on this team, on both sides of the ball, and I think it could be a close call between which side of the ball is better. My instinct, however, says defense will make some strides. The secondary isn't only better. I think it's pretty good with AJ Terrell, Casey Hayward and Isaiah Oliver at cornerback. I think the inside linebackers will be solid. Improvement, however, is depended on the pass rush. Can they generate one with Lorenzo Carter, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone? If the answer's yes, the defense could be better than many think.

