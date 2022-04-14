The Ringer has Falcons selecting 'electric, field-turning' receiver in first round 

Peter King, NBC Sports

Date: Apr. 4

Apr. 4 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Analysis: "Lots to be concerned about here, because Willis needs a redshirt year under a smart QB coach like Arthur Smith, and he needs to be schooled in working his progressions most importantly. But Smith is a patient teacher, and he won't need to play this year with Marcus Mariota in the saddle for at least 2022. There's something about Willis' fit. He's a local kid from Roswell High (23 minutes from downtown Atlanta), teammates love him, very positive, and he has a big arm. Owner Arthur Blank could view him as a perfect long-term pilot of his franchise. I'm fascinated with the prospect of this."

Pete Prisco, CBSsports

Date: Apr. 5

Apr. 5 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Analysis: "They could opt to pass on a quarterback here, but this is another team that badly needs to fill the position. Receiver and corner could also be in play here."

Date: Apr. 7

Apr. 7 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Analysis: "When it's all said and done, Johnson could certainly go this high. Atlanta has a slew of needs and are in Best Player Available mode. I think Marcus Mariota, who spent years with Arthur Smith in Tennessee, is not just a "for now" QB. Hence, passing on Malik Willis and others."

Todd McShay, ESPN

Date: Apr. 5

Apr. 5 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Drake London, USC

Analysis: "The Falcons didn't do a whole lot to clean up a lackluster receiver room in free agency. They are currently relying on Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd as their top two targets for new quarterback Marcus Mariota. We've only seen teams use top-10 picks on pass-catchers in back-to-back drafts three times since 1967 (Atlanta took tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 last April), but London is a perfect pick here. He is a former basketball player who can box out defensive backs and make tough, contested catches. London is returning from a right ankle fracture but should be ready to go for training camp.