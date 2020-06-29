SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Matt: Wow, those are two pretty good edge rushers, Ryan. And you know what else that means? That's they'd be very expensive to acquire. Before I get into the Falcons, it's worth noting that those two players are in different situations. Everson Griffen is a free agent and Yannick Ngakoue is playing under the franchise tag. I think Griffen will sign with a team as we get closer to the season – which won't be too long; we're 76 days away from the Falcons' season-opening game against the Seahawks on Sept. 13. Something will happen with some team somewhere before the season starts and the teams that have Griffen on speed dial will be buring up the lines to get him. Same with Jadeveon Clowney, another free agent pass rusher who is in high demand. Again, those guys can afford to be choosey, too, and will likely want to play for contenders or the highest bidders (or, preferably, both). To acquire Ngakoue, a team would have to trade for him (ESPN's Field Yates recently outlined what a potential deal might look like). And the Jaguars would understandably want a lot in return. Plus, if a team did trade for him, they'd likely have to work out a long-term contract extension. I just don't see that happening with the Falcons considering their current cap situation. Could they still do it (and backload a lot of dollars)? Sure, but I don't see it happening. I do think the Falcons could use some depth at edge rusher. Behind Dante Fowler, Takk McKinley, Steven Means and Charles Harris they have Austin Larkin, Bryson Young, Austin Edwards. They also have guys capable of playing both inside and out (depending on the package) – Allen Bailey, John Cominsky and Marlon Davidson. Will one of those guys step up this season? That would be ideal. The position I'm more concerned about is cornerback, Ryan. The Falcons are young, talented and thin on experience and depth. I really think signing a proven veteran who can push for playing time or start, if needed, would be the way to go there. I'd love to see a guy like Dre Kirkpatrick in the mix with that group. Can they pull it off? I don't know. But, to me, that's more of a concern than defensive end.