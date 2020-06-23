SFTB: Salary cap, Cameron Wake, different position for Keanu Neal?

James from Ocean Springs, MS Hello, Beek. I have been a Falcons fan for a long time, having attended my first games at Fulton County Stadium in 1968 to see Atlanta play the Rams and 49ers. I just got a new jersey (No. 11). I have been through many highs and lows with the Falcons and hope we are on a high. My question is, can you give us a rundown of running backs and your outlook for each? Thanks for all the info you pass along all year. I live just over an hour from the Superdome and all I hear about are Saints.

Matt: James, the Falcons are lucky to have loyal fans like, especially living in Saints territory. At least you got to savor that huge Falcons win in the Superdome last year. How sweet was that, especially for Falcons fans in the building that day? Hopefully more good memories are on the way for you. Aside from the lead back (and I'll get to him in a minute), the running backs group, right now, is essentially the same as last season with Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison as the top reserves. Kenjon Barner, who was also a return specialist, is no longer on the roster. During the offseason, the Falcons parted ways with Devonta Freeman and signed Todd Gurley to a one-year prove-it deal. It appears to be an upgrade, but it all hinges on where Gurley is health-wise. Gurley produced 1,064 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns with the Rams in 2019. I would certainly take that this season, especially when you have Matt Ryan distributing the ball around to a group that includes Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Russell Gage. More than anything, this offense needs balance (they must step up the running game) and that offensive has to protect Ryan better (92 sacks allowed the last two seasons). Back to the running backs … I love watching Smith with the ball in space. He's an excellent receiver and can make things happen in space. I just worry about his durability. Hill turned heads in training camp last season and was much improved in 2019, especially as a receiver coming out of the backfield. Can he keep his arrow pointing up? I'd love to see it. And Ollison, like Hill, has nice size and proved effective down around the goal line in limited opportunities last year. It's going to be important that he continues to show improvement.