SFTB: Jamal Adams rumors, Hurst's value, backup QB, Falcons coaches

Nate from Marietta, GA Hey Beek! Thanks for all the great content. I love reading your articles every week. Really keeps me going during all this craziness right now. I wanted to ask your opinion on what the coaches need to do to make this season a winning one. Obviously win a lot of games, but what are their biggest opportunities for improvements? I love Quinn and company and I know they are on the hot seat. I love what they have been doing to support the community. I Just want to hear your opinion on what they can do better. Thanks. RISE UP!!!

Matt: Yes, the Falcons have some outstanding coaches who are even better human beings, Dan Quinn being one of them. I've gotten to know DQ over the last three years and I love the guy – he's been there for me through some tough personal times. That said, coaching in the NFL is an extremely tough bottom-line business. Coaches are ultimately judged on wins and losses, but they do so much more. From a football standpoint, Falcons owner Arthur Blank (who also has great respect and admiration for Quinn) has said that he expects this team to be back in the postseason in 2020. The Falcons have paid a lot of money to secure their core players so that they can remain competitive but also make some playoff runs. The Falcons have finished with back-to-back 7-9 seasons and that, quite frankly, isn't the bar the organization is striving to reach. Everyone in this building wants that Lombardi Trophy. That's the expectation. What can the coaches do? They must have the players – not just the starters, either – prepared each week and that not only means knowing their respective roles and responsibilities but to know their opponents inside and out. They must identify players' strengths and weaknesses and put them in positions to succeed. And if a player isn't cutting it or is not 100 percent for some reason, it's up to the coaches to make those tough calls. At the end of the day it's up to the players to prepare and execute the game plans. All the coaches can do is teach, prepare, encourage, evaluate, adjust and hold them to that standard. Talent usually wins out in this league, but playing smart, staying healthy and getting a few lucky bounces goes a long way, too. These players love Quinn and his staff; they didn't quit on him during the final half of the 2019 season when they finished 6-2. That means something too. That's powerful. Hopefully the Falcons can put it all together in 2020 and win some playoff games. You've got to be in it, to win it. Stay tuned.